Janhvi Kapoor wraps up London schedule of her next ‘Ulajh’

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in important roles.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has shared the latest update on her next film Ulajh. She took to Instagram to announce that the first schedule of her upcoming film has been wrapped up in London.

Ulajh, which is directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in important roles.

Kapoor posted some grey-scale pictures from the set of the film on Instagram. The first picture shows her posing on a big chair in what seems to be a library.

She also posted a picture with crew members of the film. The Dhadak (2018) star also shared pictures with the film’s director Sudhanshu Saria.

“20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go food for the soul,” she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sharing a couple of pictures with director Sudhanshu Saria, Gulshan Devaiah wrote in the caption, “Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts. Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness. “We love making movies” Ulajh. UlajhDiaries London Schedule Wrap! A little rest before we get up & away with the next schedule. Looking forward!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78)

Roshan Mathew also shared a frame with the director and wrote, “We wrapped the first schedule of Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It’d be a lot worse for Sudhanshu Saria, Shreya Dev Dube, Janhvi Kapoor, and the rest of the team that worked nonstop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshan Mathew (@roshan.matthew)

Ulajh, a stylized international thriller, set in the world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), also features Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. It is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

