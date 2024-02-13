The best Bollywood filming locations to visit in Europe

By: Guest

Bollywood’s love affair with Europe has given us some of the most memorable recent cinematic moments. As you plan your next holiday, why not travel to the enchanting landscapes of Europe and walk in the footsteps of your favorite Bollywood stars?

From the romantic streets of Paris to the historic allure of Prague, these films showcase Europe in all its glory. Let’s embark on a cinematic journey through Europe, exploring the filming locations of some beloved Bollywood movies.

Note: If you’re planning to visit these locales from 2025, you’ll need to first apply for your ETIAS visa from the UK.

Austria – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

A thrilling sequel to the blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, this spy flick features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a gripping narrative set against a global backdrop. But a significant portion of this action-packed film was shot in Austria, particularly in the snowy landscapes and ski resorts of Tyrol.

The quaint town of Innsbruck and its surrounding areas, including the stunning frozen lakes and the majestic Alps, also provided a breathtaking setting for the film’s high-octane action sequences.

Czech Republic – Rockstar (2011)

Ranbir Kapoor’s journey in ‘Rockstar’ takes him to the beautiful city of Prague. The film’s narrative intertwines with the city’s artistic and historic elements, capturing its Gothic and Baroque architecture, cobbled streets, and the mystical Vltava River.

Key scenes were shot at the iconic Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, and the Old Town Square, reflecting the city’s romantic yet melancholic soul. The film also beautifully captures the city’s vibrant music and cultural scene, resonating with the protagonist’s journey as a musician.

France – Befikre (2016)

Set in the city of love, Paris, ‘Befikre’ is a modern love story featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor. The film captures the essence of Parisian romance, with scenes shot at iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the charming Montmartre district.

Fans can relive the film’s carefree spirit by visiting these spots, perhaps even stealing a kiss at the Pont des Arts, known as the Love Lock Bridge.

Greece – Bang Bang (2014)

This high-octane action thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, takes you on a whirlwind tour of Europe. The 3 featured songs were all shot in the Mediterranean, with the stunning Greek island of Santorini serving as the backdrop of the video for ‘Meherbaan’.

Like ‘Rockstar’, key scenes were also shot in the picturesque city of Prague. Visitors can explore the Charles Bridge and the stunning Prague Castle, experiencing the same magical backdrop that set the stage for this Bollywood blockbuster.

Hungary – Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

This romantic drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, takes viewers across multiple European locations. In particular, key scenes were shot in Budapest.

Budapest’s historic architecture, like the Chain Bridge and Buda Castle, play pivotal roles in the film. This city offers a blend of modern vibrancy and historic grandeur, perfect for fans seeking to experience the film’s romantic journey.

Norway – Premam (2016)

‘Premam’, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, stars Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan. Key portions of this romantic film were shot in the picturesque landscapes of Norway, particularly in and around the city of Oslo.

The serene fjords, the vibrant streets of Oslo, and the lush countryside of Norway provide a stunning backdrop to an engaging love story. Fans can explore the same scenic locales, such as the iconic Oslo Opera House and the tranquil waters of the Oslofjord, experiencing the romantic ambiance lent to the film.

Poland – Fanaa (2006)

‘Fanaa’, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, beautifully showcases the scenic landscapes of Poland, doubling for Kashmir in the film. The Tatra Mountains and the historical city of Krakow provide a stunning backdrop for this intense love story.

Visitors can explore the Wawel Castle and the Main Market Square in Krakow, immersing themselves in the rich history and culture that framed this poignant Bollywood tale.

Spain – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

This film is a love letter to Spain, taking viewers on a road trip through stunning locations like Barcelona, Costa Brava, and Seville. The film’s portrayal of the La Tomatina festival in Buñol and the breathtaking San Juan de Gaztelugatxe has inspired many Bollywood fans to embark on their own Spanish adventure.

Each of these Spanish locations offers a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, mirroring the film’s celebration of life and friendship.

The Netherlands – Queen (2013):

Kangana Ranaut’s character in ‘Queen’ embarks on a solo honeymoon to Paris. As she moves to Amsterdam, the narrative shifts to the city’s vibrant and liberal spirit.

The film features the lively streets of the Red Light District, the serene canals, and the eclectic mix of modern and historical architecture. The hostel scenes in Amsterdam, showcasing a mix of cultures and friendships, also highlight the city’s welcoming and diverse nature.