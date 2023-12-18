Ranveer Singh launches new figures at Madame Tussauds

He was accompanied by his mother.

Bollywood’s golden boy Ranveer Singh visits Madame Tussauds London, alongside his mother, to unveil his two first-ever figures. The stunning shots, taken in the Baker Street attraction, were revealed today as the box-office breaker enters the London attraction from the 18th of December and its Singapore counterpart from the 23rd of December.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for box-office-breaking performances, unapologetic personal style, and magnetic personality, visited the world-famous attraction Madame Tussauds in London to welcome his two new figures.

He was accompanied by his mother, who, as a child, first introduced the would-be megastar to the world of Madame Tussauds London by showing him album pictures of her own visits to the iconic attraction. This is the first time the Bollywood star has been immortalised by Madame Tussauds and guests will be able to meet his new figures at Madame Tussauds’ London and Singapore attractions.

Singh’s rise to fame was nothing short of iconic, with a streak of back-to-back blockbuster hits, solidifying him as a much-loved staple of Bollywood. He has starred in many awe-inspiring films internationally, from his acting debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) to beloved films Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and Gully Boy (2019). Maintaining his high-octane presence in India for over a decade, the star has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list every year since 2012 and has been celebrated by GQ, India Today, and The Indian Express as one of the nation’s top 50 most influential and powerful people.

Ranveer Singh was involved throughout the creative process and specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures. The London figure pays homage to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. The eye-catching outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings. The Singapore figure dons a gorgeous custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, it was graciously donated for the figure to wear by Ranveer himself.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said, “As a child, my Mother first told me about Madame Tussauds. Ever since a young age, I’ve had a fascination for this mythical, magical place called Madame Tussauds and it’s been incredible to see how the journey of life works… What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figure at Madame Tussauds London. It’s a hugely proud moment for me and for my family. It is a significant achievement to have your figure at Madame Tussauds because the attraction recognises excellence in each respective field, so to be in such an esteemed company feels really wonderful. I feel very happy, very humble, very grateful, and very very proud.”

On welcoming the actor to its A-list lineup, a Madame Tussauds London spokesperson said, “Ranveer Singh is not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism. With a line-up of blockbuster hits and an unwavering commitment to social causes, Ranveer Singh’s influence extends beyond just cinema. His impact is felt not only through the lens of entertainment but also through his dedication to creating a more compassionate and equitable world for all. It’s for this reason that his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world are a testament to his undeniable achievements.”

Ranveer’s London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London’s star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Deepika Padukone, and 150 other incredibly lifelike celebrity figures.

Ranveer’s Singapore figure is available for guests to meet from Saturday the 23rd of December within the IIFA Awards Experience zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He will star alongside other well-known celebrity figures such as Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Michael Jackson, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.