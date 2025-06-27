Brad Pitt’s £4.3 million Los Angeles home burgled while he promoted 'F1' in London

Quick highlights:

Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home in LA was broken into late Wednesday night.

Three intruders reportedly entered through a window and ransacked the property.

Pitt was in London for the F1 film premiere alongside Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton.

LAPD confirmed a burglary but has not disclosed what was stolen.

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was burgled late Wednesday night while the actor was overseas promoting his new film F1. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three individuals broke into the residence located in the Los Feliz area around 10:30 pm by entering through a front window.

Brad Pitt at the F1 premiere in London before the burglary was reported Getty Images





Brad Pitt’s LA home targeted in late-night break-in

The LAPD described the scene as having been “ransacked,” though they have not revealed the nature or value of the stolen items. Pitt was not home during the incident, as he was attending the London premiere of F1, accompanied by co-star Tom Cruise and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton.

The property, which Pitt purchased in 2023 for a reported £4.3 million (₹45.6 crore), is a three-bedroom house tucked near Griffith Park, surrounded by thick foliage and fencing for privacy. Though authorities initially withheld the homeowner’s name, the address matches records linked to the Oscar-winning actor.

Brad Pitt walks in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix Getty Images





LAPD investigates celebrity burglary as theft details remain unclear

While police are continuing their investigation, no arrests have been made yet. Officials have yet to confirm exactly what was taken during the burglary or the estimated worth of the stolen items. Pitt’s representatives have not issued any statement on the matter so far.

This incident adds to a growing list of high-profile burglaries in the area. Over recent months, other celebrity homes, including those of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, have been targeted in similar break-ins.

Brad Pitt attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival Getty Images





Incident follows stalking case at Jennifer Aniston’s home

The break-in at Pitt’s residence comes weeks after a man was arrested for driving his car into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air home. The intruder, charged with stalking and vandalism, breached her property while she was present. Fortunately, no harm was reported, and her security team quickly intervened.

As the LAPD looks into the latest break-in, concerns about the safety of celebrity homes in Los Angeles continue to rise. Pitt, meanwhile, remains focused on promoting F1, which released globally this week.