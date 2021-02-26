Salman, Katrina and Emraan perform pooja before Tiger 3 begins production

By: Mohnish Singh







After the huge success of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Yash Raj Films is set to take the tentpole action franchise forward with yet another installment, titled Tiger 3. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return to reprise their roles from the previous installments, the third part will also see actor Emraan Hashmi in an important role.

According to reports, Tiger 3 goes before cameras on March 8. But before the action entertainer starts rolling, the entire team came together for the customary pooja at Yash Raj Studios that happens before every film begins production. Not only Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi but director Maneesh Sharma was also in attendance at the pooja ceremony.

An eyewitness divulges, “Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other’s films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the pooja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too was a part of this puja.”







The eyewitness goes on to add, “On its 50th year, YRF is rolling out the biggest films being made in Bollywood or the Indian film industry today. Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan. It is going to be an incredible visual and entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films release in theatres. The energy was palpable during the pooja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan.”

