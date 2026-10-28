Jennifer Lawrence confirms 'Hunger Games' return with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson

Highlights

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she will reprise Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson will also return to the franchise, although the extent of their roles remains unclear.

Lawrence described reuniting with her former co-stars as an emotional experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to The Hunger Games franchise as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The actor confirmed her appearance during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson will also reprise their roles as Peeta Mellark and an older Haymitch Abernathy, respectively.

Lawrence said reuniting with her former co-stars and members of the original crew was an emotional experience.

Jennifer Lawrence describes emotional Hunger Games reunion

“It was so crazy. Because it was the same crew, it was the same camera guys, the same AD [assistant director] who I've worked with a million times too, because I love him. And Josh and Woody … and it was so emotional,” Lawrence said.

She also spoke about her reunion with Hutcherson, who played Peeta in the original films.

“Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other; it was so beautiful,” she added.

Although Lawrence and Hutcherson's return had been reported in December 2025, neither actor appeared in the film's trailer. Their involvement was not officially confirmed until October 28, 2026.

The size of their roles has not been disclosed. Their appearances are expected to be limited, with a possible flash-forward providing a link to the original films.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping explores the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Australian actor Joseph Zada, who is selected as a tribute from District 12. The film explores his experience in the arena and the events that shape him into the mentor later encountered by Katniss and Peeta.

Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend, while Mckenna Grace portrays fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner. Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of Panem's dictator, Coriolanus Snow, while Elle Fanning plays a younger Effie Trinket.

The cast also includes Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

When will Sunrise on the Reaping be released?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film follows The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which explored the earlier life of a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth.

While the latest prequel focuses on Haymitch's time in the Games, Lawrence's confirmation offers fans a connection to the original franchise. However, audiences will have to wait to discover how Katniss, Peeta and the older Haymitch feature in the story.