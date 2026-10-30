10 Coffee-Making Essentials on Amazon UK to Create Your Own Home Café

From espresso machines to gooseneck kettles, these barista-approved buys will help you brew café-quality coffee without leaving your kitchen

There is something special about the ritual of a good cup of coffee: the aroma of freshly ground beans, the hiss of a steam wand, the first sip of a perfectly balanced brew. But daily trips to your local coffee shop add up quickly. The good news? With the right kit, you can recreate that café experience at home and enjoy barista-style drinks whenever the mood strikes.

Whether you’re an espresso devotee, a pour-over purist or simply someone who wants a dependable morning brew, Amazon UK stocks a fantastic range of coffee-making essentials to suit every taste and budget. We’ve rounded up ten of the best to help you build your very own home café.

1. De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine





De’Longhi Dedica EspressoMachine Amazon

If you’ve dreamed of pulling your own espresso shots, the De’Longhi Dedica is an excellent place to start. Its famously slim design takes up very little worktop space, making it ideal for compact kitchens, while its 15-bar pump extracts rich, full-bodied espresso with a lovely layer of crema.

The built-in manual steam wand lets you texture milk for lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites, so you can practise your latte art at home. It’s stylish, straightforward to use and a firm favourite among home baristas taking their first steps into espresso. Buy Now

2. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine





Nespresso Vertuo CoffeeMachine Amazon

For those who want delicious coffee at the touch of a button, the Nespresso Vertuo is hard to beat. The machine reads a barcode on each capsule and automatically adjusts its brewing settings, delivering everything from a short espresso to a generous mug-sized coffee topped with a smooth, velvety crema.

It’s quick, consistent and virtually mess-free, which makes it perfect for busy mornings when you need a reliable caffeine fix without any fuss. Buy Now

3. SHARDOR Coffee Maker





SHARDOR Coffee Maker Amazon

If you prefer a classic filter coffee or need to brew for the whole household, the SHARDOR coffee maker is a practical and affordable choice. It brews a full jug of coffee in one go, making it ideal for family breakfasts, weekend guests or long working-from-home days.

Easy to operate and simple to clean, it’s a no-nonsense machine that keeps the coffee flowing without overcomplicating your morning routine. Buy Now

4. Hario V60 Pour-Over Dripper





Hario V60 Pour-Over Dripper Amazon

Beloved by speciality coffee shops around the world, the Hario V60 is a must-have for anyone who wants to explore the subtle flavours of single-origin beans. Its distinctive cone shape, spiral ribs and single large opening give you full control over the flow of water, allowing you to fine-tune the strength and character of every cup.

Pour-over brewing takes a little patience, but the reward is a remarkably clean, bright and aromatic coffee. It’s also wonderfully affordable, making it one of the best-value upgrades for any home café. Buy Now

5. Bodum French Press





Bodum French Press Amazon

Simple, timeless and requiring no electricity at all, the Bodum French press is a true kitchen classic. Its glass carafe and stainless-steel mesh filter produce a rich, full-bodied brew that lets the natural oils of the coffee shine through.

Simply add coarsely ground coffee, pour over hot water, steep for around four minutes and press. It’s the perfect choice for relaxed weekend mornings, and its elegant design looks lovely on the breakfast table too. Buy Now

6. Krups Electric Coffee Grinder





Krups Electric CoffeeGrinder Amazon

Ask any barista and they’ll tell you that freshly ground beans make all the difference. Coffee begins losing its aroma and flavour soon after grinding, so investing in a grinder is one of the easiest ways to elevate your home brew.

The Krups electric coffee grinder is compact, quick and simple to use, transforming whole beans into fresh grounds in seconds. It’s a small addition that delivers a noticeable improvement in taste, and it can double up for grinding spices too. Buy Now

7. Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother





Nespresso Aeroccino MilkFrother Amazon

Craving a creamy cappuccino or indulgent hot chocolate? The Nespresso Aeroccino makes it effortless. This sleek milk frother heats and froths milk at the press of a button, creating light, airy foam in moments.

It can also make cold froth, which is perfect for iced lattes during the warmer months. Paired with any coffee machine on this list, it’s an easy way to bring coffee-shop luxury to your kitchen. Buy Now

8. Digital Coffee Weighing Scale





Digital Coffee WeighingScale Amazon

Consistency is the secret to great coffee, and a digital coffee scale helps you achieve exactly that. By weighing your beans and water precisely, you can perfect your coffee-to-water ratio and recreate your favourite brew time after time.

Many coffee scales include a built-in timer, which is particularly useful for pour-over and espresso brewing. It’s a small piece of kit that takes the guesswork out of your morning cup. Buy Now

9. Stainless-Steel Gooseneck Kettle





Stainless-Steel GooseneckKettle Amazon

If you’re brewing with a pour-over dripper like the Hario V60, a gooseneck kettle is an essential companion. Its long, slender spout gives you precise control over the speed and direction of your pour, ensuring the coffee grounds are saturated evenly for a balanced extraction.

Crafted from durable stainless steel, it also adds a sleek, professional touch to your coffee station. Once you’ve used one, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it. Buy Now

10. Double-Walled Glass Coffee Cups





Double-Walled Glass CoffeeCups Amazon

No home café is complete without the perfect cups to serve your creations in. These double-walled glass coffee cups look stunning, giving your drink an eye-catching “floating” effect that shows off every layer of a latte or macchiato.

The double-wall design also helps keep your coffee hot for longer while keeping the outside of the glass comfortable to hold. They make a gorgeous finishing touch and a thoughtful gift for any coffee lover. Buy Now