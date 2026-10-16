10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm and Comfortable

From heated throws to smart thermostats, these clever buys will help you stay snug as the nights draw in, without cranking up the central heating.

As the leaves turn and the evenings get chillier, there’s nothing better than coming home to a warm, welcoming space. But with energy bills still on everyone’s mind, keeping cosy doesn’t have to mean turning the thermostat up all day.

We’ve rounded up 10 cosy autumn essentials on Amazon UK that make it easier to stay warm and comfortable at home. Some heat just the person rather than the whole room, some keep draughts out, and some help you breathe easier while the windows stay shut. There’s something here for every home and budget.

1. Silentnight Heated Throw Blanket





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

A heated throw is one of the easiest ways to stay warm on the sofa without heating the whole house. Rather than warming every corner of the living room, it puts the heat right where you need it, on you. That makes it a favourite for anyone watching their energy use this season.

Silentnight is one of the UK’s best-known bedding brands, and its heated throw is soft to the touch with adjustable heat settings, so you can turn it up on the coldest nights and keep it low when you just want a gentle glow. Wrap up in it during a film night, keep it over your knees while working from home, or drape it across the bed half an hour before you get in for a toasty welcome. When it’s not switched on, it doubles as an ordinary throw, so it earns its place on the sofa all year round. Buy Now

2. Russell Hobbs Portable Heater





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

Most homes have at least one room that never quite warms up, whether it’s a home office, a conservatory, a converted loft or a spare bedroom for guests. Rather than running the central heating for the whole house, a portable heater lets you heat just the room you’re using.

Russell Hobbs is a trusted name in small home appliances, and its portable heaters are compact, lightweight and easy to carry from room to room. They’re ideal for a quick blast of warmth first thing in the morning, or for taking the chill off a bathroom before a shower. When choosing a heater, look for handy features such as adjustable settings, a thermostat and overheat protection, and always follow the safety instructions, keeping it clear of curtains, bedding and furniture. Buy Now

3. Philips Air Purifier





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

During the colder months, we tend to keep windows closed and spend far more time indoors. That’s lovely for keeping the warmth in, but it also means dust, pollen, pet hair and cooking smells can linger, leaving the air feeling stale.

A Philips air purifier draws in the air around it and passes it through filters designed to capture tiny airborne particles, helping your home feel fresher and cleaner. It’s a particularly smart buy for allergy sufferers, pet owners and anyone who works from home and spends long days in the same room. Popping one in the bedroom can also make for a more comfortable night’s sleep. Remember to check and replace the filter as recommended to keep it working at its best. Buy Now

4. Electric Hot Water Bottle





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

There’s something comforting about a hot water bottle on a cold night, and an electric version brings that classic feeling up to date. There’s no need to boil the kettle and no risk of scalding spills or leaks, which makes it a safer and more convenient choice.

Simply plug it in to charge, wait a few minutes, and enjoy long-lasting warmth. Hold it on your lap while you read, tuck it at your feet on the sofa, or pop it into bed before you climb in. Many people also find gentle warmth soothing for aches, stiff shoulders and period pain. Most come with a soft, removable cover, so they’re cuddly to hold and easy to keep clean. It’s a cheap and cheerful way to take the edge off a cold evening, and it makes a great little gift too. Buy Now

5. Fleece Blankets





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

You can never have too many blankets in autumn. Fleece is a brilliant material for chilly days because it’s warm and soft but still lightweight, so you can layer it up without feeling weighed down.

Fleece blankets are also wonderfully practical. They’re usually machine washable, quick to dry and come in a huge range of colours and sizes, so you can pick warm autumn tones like rust, mustard and forest green to give your living room a seasonal refresh. Keep a basket of them by the sofa for family film nights, add an extra layer to the bed when the temperature drops, or throw one in the car for autumn trips and outdoor evenings. They’re an affordable way to make any room look and feel cosier instantly. Buy Now

6. Insulated Travel Mugs





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

Autumn is all about warm drinks, from your morning coffee to an afternoon cup of tea and a hot chocolate after a long walk. An insulated travel mug helps keep those drinks hot for much longer than an ordinary mug, so you can actually enjoy them at the right temperature.

They’re ideal for the school run, the daily commute and dog walks on crisp mornings. They’re just as useful at home, too. If you work from your desk, you’ll know the frustration of a cup of tea going cold halfway through a meeting. A good insulated mug solves that problem. Look for a leak-proof lid so you can carry it in a bag, and a size that fits your car’s cup holder. Using your own mug for takeaway coffee is also an easy way to cut down on single-use cups. Buy Now

7. Smart Thermostat





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

If you want to take more control of your heating this autumn, a smart thermostat is one of the best upgrades you can make. It connects to an app on your phone, so you can turn the heating up, down or off wherever you are.

You can set schedules that fit around your routine, so the house is warm when you wake up and when you get home, without heating it while it’s empty. Forgot to switch the heating off before a weekend away? You can do it from your phone. Many smart thermostats also show how much you’re using your heating, helping you spot habits and make small changes over time. It’s worth checking that the model you choose is compatible with your boiler before you buy, and some may need professional installation. Buy Now

8. Humidifier





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

Once the central heating comes on, many of us notice the air feeling drier. That can lead to dry skin, chapped lips, sore throats, irritated eyes and stuffy noses, especially first thing in the morning.

A humidifier adds moisture back into the air, helping your home feel more comfortable as the heating runs. It’s especially helpful in bedrooms, where a quiet model can run overnight and help you wake up feeling less dried out. Some humidifiers include extra features such as timers, night lights or the option to add essential oils for a relaxing scent. Keep it clean and refill it with fresh water regularly, and avoid over-humidifying, as too much moisture can encourage condensation on windows. Buy Now

9. Thermal Curtains





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

Windows are one of the main places heat escapes from a home, particularly in older properties with single glazing or draughty frames. Thermal curtains are a simple and affordable way to tackle the problem without any building work.

They’re made with a thicker, insulating layer that helps trap warmth inside the room and keep cold draughts out. For the best results, draw them as soon as the sun goes down and choose curtains that are a little wider and longer than your window. Thermal curtains are usually blackout too, which makes them perfect for bedrooms and nurseries as the mornings get darker, and for blocking out street lights at night. With plenty of colours available, they can give your room a fresh autumn look as well. Buy Now

10. Rechargeable Hand Warmers





10 Cosy Autumn Essentials on Amazon UK to Keep Your Home Warm Amazon

Cold hands can ruin an autumn day out, whether you’re on a frosty morning commute, watching the kids play football or heading out for a long countryside walk. Rechargeable hand warmers give you instant warmth at the touch of a button.

They’re small enough to slip into a coat pocket and usually charge via USB, just like your phone. Many models have more than one heat setting, and some can even double as a power bank to give your phone a top-up when you’re out and about. Unlike disposable hand warmers, you can use them again and again, which saves money over time and creates less waste. They also make a thoughtful stocking filler for anyone who loves the outdoors. Buy Now