10 Viral Collectible Toys and Blind-Box Gifts Everyone Wants in 2026

From Labubu’s mischievous grin to Smiski’s glowing hideaways, these are the collectible toys, plush favourites and mystery-box treats taking over social feeds and wish lists this year

POP MART Labubu – The Monsters Amazon Few toys have enjoyed a rise quite like Labubu. Created by artist Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters universe, this cheeky little creature with pointed ears and a toothy grin has become a genuine pop culture icon. Fans clip the plush versions to handbags, display the vinyl figures on shelves and hunt tirelessly for rare secret editions. Part of Labubu’s appeal is its personality. It’s slightly mischievous, a bit odd and completely charming, which makes it feel more like a companion than a toy. New series drop regularly, keeping collections fresh and the excitement high. For fashion lovers, teens and adult collectors who enjoy chasing rare finds, Labubu is something of a status piece, and the blind-box format adds an irresistible element of surprise to every gift. Buy Now

POP MART Skullpanda Figures Amazon If Labubu is playful, Skullpanda is dreamy and artistic. Designed by artist Xiongmao, these figures are known for their striking themes, intricate detailing and moody, otherworldly aesthetic. Each series explores a different concept, from fantasy realms to futuristic worlds, so the figures feel more like miniature art pieces than ordinary toys. Skullpanda has built a devoted following among collectors who appreciate design and craftsmanship. The finishes, colour palettes and sculpting make every figure a joy to display, which is why it makes such a thoughtful present for art enthusiasts, designers and anyone with a love of fantasy aesthetics who wants something stylish for their desk or bookshelf. Buy Now

Sonny Angel Mini Figures Amazon Sonny Angel has been charming collectors since the mid-2000s, yet it feels more popular than ever. These tiny cherub-like figures, created by Toru Soeya, are famous for their cheerful faces, little wings and an ever-changing array of headgear, from fruit and vegetables to animals and seasonal themes. Fans love perching Sonny Angels on the edge of computer monitors, phone cases and mirrors, which has helped them become a staple of feel-good social media content. Hunting for the elusive “Robby Angel” secret figure only adds to the fun. Small, affordable and endlessly cute, they make perfect stocking fillers and little pick-me-ups for kawaii fans, first-time collectors or any friend who could do with a smile. Buy Now

Smiski Glow-in-the-Dark Figures Amazon Smiski are the shy, quiet characters of the collectible world. These little figures love to hide in corners and small spaces, and they glow softly in the dark, which makes them a delight to discover on a shelf at night. Each series follows a theme, such as Smiski at work, at the gym or relaxing in the bath, with each character striking a different relatable pose. Collectors enjoy placing them in unexpected spots around the home, turning ordinary rooms into tiny storytelling scenes. Quirky, calming and wonderfully relatable, they’re a lovely choice for introverts, desk decorators and anyone who appreciates understated charm with a touch of bedtime magic. Buy Now

Jellycat Plush Toys Amazon Jellycat began in London in 1999 and has since become one of the most beloved plush brands in the world. Known for their exceptionally soft fabrics and whimsical designs, Jellycat toys range from classic bunnies and bears to delightfully silly characters such as smiling vegetables, pastries and everyday objects. What makes Jellycat so collectable is the brand’s sense of humour and quality. Adults buy them for themselves just as often as they buy them for children, and retired designs can become highly sought after. Cuddly and comforting, a Jellycat suits everyone from newborns to grown-ups, making it a dependable pick for baby showers, birthdays and comfort gifts alike Buy Now

LEGO Botanicals Mini Sets Amazon LEGO’s Botanicals range has brought building bricks into the world of home décor, and the smaller sets are perfect for gifting. These builds recreate flowers, succulents and plants that never need watering, making them an ideal choice for anyone without green fingers. Building them is relaxing and mindful, and the finished models look beautiful on windowsills, desks and bedside tables. Combining the satisfaction of a building project with a long-lasting, low-maintenance display piece, they’re a brilliant present for adult LEGO fans, plant lovers and anyone looking to take up a calming new hobby. Buy Now

Squishmallows Plush Toys Amazon Squishmallows have become a modern classic thanks to their marshmallow-soft texture, round shapes and enormous cast of characters. Each one has its own name and backstory, which encourages fans to collect their favourites and build entire “squads”. Available in a range of sizes, from small clip-on versions to huge huggable pillows, Squishmallows work just as well as a bedroom companion as they do as a collectable. Limited editions and seasonal releases keep fans hunting for new additions. Soft, colourful and comforting, with a character to suit every personality, they’re a hit with children, teens and adults who love a cosy, cuddly companion. Buy Now

Funko Pop! Collectible Figures Amazon Funko Pop! figures remain a must-have for pop culture fans. With their oversized heads and distinctive style, these vinyl figures cover an incredible range of films, TV series, games, music and sport, so there’s almost certainly one for every fandom. Collectors love displaying them in themed groups, and exclusive or limited releases can become prized finds. With such a huge choice available, it’s easy to match a Funko Pop! to someone’s favourite characters, making it a wonderfully personal gift for film buffs, gamers, TV fans and dedicated display collectors. Buy Now

Disney Doorables Mystery Figures Amazon Disney Doorables bring the excitement of blind-box collecting to younger fans. These small figures with large, sparkly eyes feature characters from across Disney’s films, and they arrive in packaging that opens like a door to reveal who’s inside. Each release includes characters with different finishes and rarity levels, which turns every unboxing into a mini adventure. The figures are collectable, easy to display and perfect for imaginative play, offering young Disney fans an exciting first step into collecting with characters they’ll instantly recognise. They also work brilliantly as party bag treats and family gifts. Buy Now

Pokémon Trading Card Game Gift Sets Amazon Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, and the Trading Card Game is as popular as ever. Gift sets typically include booster packs alongside extras such as promo cards, figures or accessories, making them a brilliant choice for both new players and experienced collectors. The thrill of opening a booster pack and pulling a rare card never gets old, and the game also encourages strategy, trading and social play, so it offers far more than a simple collectable. Blending nostalgia, collecting and gameplay in one exciting package, it’s a fantastic gift for Pokémon fans of all ages, card collectors and families who enjoy playing together. Buy Now

1. POP MART Labubu – The Monsters





POP MART Labubu – The Monsters Amazon

Few toys have enjoyed a rise quite like Labubu. Created by artist Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters universe, this cheeky little creature with pointed ears and a toothy grin has become a genuine pop culture icon. Fans clip the plush versions to handbags, display the vinyl figures on shelves and hunt tirelessly for rare secret editions.

Part of Labubu’s appeal is its personality. It’s slightly mischievous, a bit odd and completely charming, which makes it feel more like a companion than a toy. New series drop regularly, keeping collections fresh and the excitement high. For fashion lovers, teens and adult collectors who enjoy chasing rare finds, Labubu is something of a status piece, and the blind-box format adds an irresistible element of surprise to every gift. Buy Now

2. POP MART Skullpanda Figures





POP MART Skullpanda Figures Amazon

If Labubu is playful, Skullpanda is dreamy and artistic. Designed by artist Xiongmao, these figures are known for their striking themes, intricate detailing and moody, otherworldly aesthetic. Each series explores a different concept, from fantasy realms to futuristic worlds, so the figures feel more like miniature art pieces than ordinary toys.

Skullpanda has built a devoted following among collectors who appreciate design and craftsmanship. The finishes, colour palettes and sculpting make every figure a joy to display, which is why it makes such a thoughtful present for art enthusiasts, designers and anyone with a love of fantasy aesthetics who wants something stylish for their desk or bookshelf. Buy Now

3. Sonny Angel Mini Figures





Sonny Angel Mini Figures Amazon

Sonny Angel has been charming collectors since the mid-2000s, yet it feels more popular than ever. These tiny cherub-like figures, created by Toru Soeya, are famous for their cheerful faces, little wings and an ever-changing array of headgear, from fruit and vegetables to animals and seasonal themes.

Fans love perching Sonny Angels on the edge of computer monitors, phone cases and mirrors, which has helped them become a staple of feel-good social media content. Hunting for the elusive “Robby Angel” secret figure only adds to the fun. Small, affordable and endlessly cute, they make perfect stocking fillers and little pick-me-ups for kawaii fans, first-time collectors or any friend who could do with a smile. Buy

4. Smiski Glow-in-the-Dark Figures





Smiski Glow-in-the-Dark Figures Amazon

Smiski are the shy, quiet characters of the collectible world. These little figures love to hide in corners and small spaces, and they glow softly in the dark, which makes them a delight to discover on a shelf at night.

Each series follows a theme, such as Smiski at work, at the gym or relaxing in the bath, with each character striking a different relatable pose. Collectors enjoy placing them in unexpected spots around the home, turning ordinary rooms into tiny storytelling scenes. Quirky, calming and wonderfully relatable, they’re a lovely choice for introverts, desk decorators and anyone who appreciates understated charm with a touch of bedtime magic. Buy Now

5. Jellycat Plush Toys





Jellycat Plush Toys Amazon

Jellycat began in London in 1999 and has since become one of the most beloved plush brands in the world. Known for their exceptionally soft fabrics and whimsical designs, Jellycat toys range from classic bunnies and bears to delightfully silly characters such as smiling vegetables, pastries and everyday objects.

What makes Jellycat so collectable is the brand’s sense of humour and quality. Adults buy them for themselves just as often as they buy them for children, and retired designs can become highly sought after. Cuddly and comforting, a Jellycat suits everyone from newborns to grown-ups, making it a dependable pick for baby showers, birthdays and comfort gifts alike. Buy Now

6. LEGO Botanicals Mini Sets





LEGO Botanicals Mini Sets Amazon

LEGO’s Botanicals range has brought building bricks into the world of home décor, and the smaller sets are perfect for gifting. These builds recreate flowers, succulents and plants that never need watering, making them an ideal choice for anyone without green fingers.

Building them is relaxing and mindful, and the finished models look beautiful on windowsills, desks and bedside tables. Combining the satisfaction of a building project with a long-lasting, low-maintenance display piece, they’re a brilliant present for adult LEGO fans, plant lovers and anyone looking to take up a calming new hobby. Buy Now

7. Squishmallows Plush Toys





Squishmallows Plush Toys Amazon

Squishmallows have become a modern classic thanks to their marshmallow-soft texture, round shapes and enormous cast of characters. Each one has its own name and backstory, which encourages fans to collect their favourites and build entire “squads”.

Available in a range of sizes, from small clip-on versions to huge huggable pillows, Squishmallows work just as well as a bedroom companion as they do as a collectable. Limited editions and seasonal releases keep fans hunting for new additions. Soft, colourful and comforting, with a character to suit every personality, they’re a hit with children, teens and adults who love a cosy, cuddly companion. Buy Now

8. Funko Pop! Collectible Figures





Funko Pop! Collectible Figures Amazon

Funko Pop! figures remain a must-have for pop culture fans. With their oversized heads and distinctive style, these vinyl figures cover an incredible range of films, TV series, games, music and sport, so there’s almost certainly one for every fandom.

Collectors love displaying them in themed groups, and exclusive or limited releases can become prized finds. With such a huge choice available, it’s easy to match a Funko Pop! to someone’s favourite characters, making it a wonderfully personal gift for film buffs, gamers, TV fans and dedicated display collectors. Buy Now

9. Disney Doorables Mystery Figures





Disney Doorables MysteryFigures Amazon

Disney Doorables bring the excitement of blind-box collecting to younger fans. These small figures with large, sparkly eyes feature characters from across Disney’s films, and they arrive in packaging that opens like a door to reveal who’s inside.

Each release includes characters with different finishes and rarity levels, which turns every unboxing into a mini adventure. The figures are collectable, easy to display and perfect for imaginative play, offering young Disney fans an exciting first step into collecting with characters they’ll instantly recognise. They also work brilliantly as party bag treats and family gifts. Buy Now

10. Pokémon Trading Card Game Gift Sets





Pokémon Trading Card GameGift Sets Amazon

Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, and the Trading Card Game is as popular as ever. Gift sets typically include booster packs alongside extras such as promo cards, figures or accessories, making them a brilliant choice for both new players and experienced collectors.

The thrill of opening a booster pack and pulling a rare card never gets old, and the game also encourages strategy, trading and social play, so it offers far more than a simple collectable. Blending nostalgia, collecting and gameplay in one exciting package, it’s a fantastic gift for Pokémon fans of all ages, card collectors and families who enjoy playing together. Buy Now