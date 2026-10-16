From glowing pumpkin lanterns to motion-activated ghosts, these are the spooky must-haves worth adding to your basket before 31 October.

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, which means more parties, more trick-or-treaters and more reasons to go all out. Whether you’re hosting a spooky party or simply want the best-dressed house on the street, Amazon UK can deliver everything you need in time for 31 October.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best Halloween decorations and party essentials to buy on Amazon UK in 2026. These picks cover indoor, outdoor and party needs on any budget, from glowing pumpkin lanterns and eerie projector lights to themed tableware and reusable fancy dress.

1. LED Pumpkin Lanterns





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Nothing says Halloween like a glowing jack-o’-lantern on the doorstep. LED pumpkin lanterns give you the classic warm glow without the mess of carving or the fire risk of a real candle, so they’re a safer choice around children, pets and flowing fancy dress.

Because they run on batteries, you can place them almost anywhere: along a garden path, on a window sill or across the mantelpiece. They’re also reusable year after year, which makes them a smart buy for families and renters who want fuss-free festive lighting. Buy Now

2. Halloween String Lights





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String lights are the easiest way to transform a room or garden in minutes. Orange and purple bulbs, bat and pumpkin shapes, or skeleton designs instantly set a spooky mood.

Drape them over a fireplace, wrap them around a banister or weave them through hedges for instant atmosphere. Many sets come with several flashing modes and timers, and they’re especially good for adding colour to small spaces, flats and balconies. Buy Now

3. Artificial Spider Webs





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A few stretched cobwebs can make any corner look as if it’s been abandoned for a century. Artificial spider webs are cheap, quick to put up and surprisingly effective, both indoors and out.

For the most realistic look, stretch them thinly across doorways, bushes, banisters and window frames, then add a few plastic spiders for an extra fright. They’re perfect for budget-friendly decorating and last-minute makeovers. Buy Now

4. Motion-Activated Ghost Decorations





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Want to give trick-or-treaters a proper jump scare? Motion-activated ghost decorations spring to life as guests walk past, often with spooky sounds, glowing eyes or sudden movement.

They bring an interactive thrill that static decorations simply can’t match, and they’re guaranteed to get people talking at your party. Place one on the front porch, in the hallway or by the party entrance, though a gentler option may suit you better if you’re expecting very young visitors. Buy Now

5. Halloween Projector Lights





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Halloween projector lights cast moving ghosts, bats, pumpkins and witches across the front of your house or your living room walls. They’re one of the quickest ways to make a big visual impact with very little effort.

Setting one up is as simple as plugging it in and pointing it at a wall. Many projectors come with several slides, so you can switch to Christmas designs once Halloween is over, making them great value for anyone wanting a dramatic outdoor display. Buy Now

6. Pumpkin Carving Kits





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Carving pumpkins is a much-loved autumn tradition, and the right tools make all the difference. A good pumpkin carving kit typically includes scoops, saws and detailing tools, and most come with stencils for anyone who isn’t confident carving freehand.

Purpose-made tools are easier and generally safer to use than kitchen knives, helping you create intricate designs with far less frustration. They’re ideal for family evenings, carving parties and pumpkin patch trips, though children should always be supervised. Buy Now

7. Halloween-Themed Tableware





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Pull your party together with matching plates, cups, napkins and tablecloths. Halloween-themed tableware turns an ordinary buffet into a spooky spread in seconds.

Coordinated sets look fantastic in photos and make tidying up far easier once the guests have gone. Whether you’re hosting a house party, a children’s party or a Halloween dinner, look for recyclable or compostable options to cut down on waste. Buy Now

8. Inflatable Outdoor Decorations





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Go big with an inflatable outdoor decoration. Giant pumpkins, ghosts, black cats and haunted houses will make your home the standout on the street.

Most inflate in minutes with a built-in fan, light up after dark and pack down small for storage until next October. They look brilliant on front gardens and driveways; just use the supplied stakes and tethers to keep them secure on windy British evenings. Buy Now

9. Halloween Sweet Bowls





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Every trick-or-treat night needs a show-stopping sweet bowl. Halloween candy bowls come in all sorts of fun designs, from bubbling cauldrons and grinning skulls to creepy hands that move when someone reaches in.

A themed bowl adds instant personality to your doorstep when welcoming trick-or-treaters. Once the doorbell stops ringing, it can double as a party snack dish or an eye-catching table centrepiece. Buy Now

10. Reusable Halloween Costumes and Accessories





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Finish your look with reusable Halloween costumes and accessories. Witches’ hats, capes, masks, wigs and themed headbands can be mixed and matched year after year.

Quality pieces you’ll wear again are better value than single-use fancy dress and kinder to the planet too. They’re perfect for parties and trick-or-treating, and for families who like to pass costumes between siblings. Buy Now