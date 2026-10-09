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UK beat Poland to win Euro Throwball Championship in Warsaw

UK beat Poland to win Euro Throwball Championship in Warsaw

The United Kingdom's A team won the Euro Throwball Championship 2026 in Warsaw

Euro Throwball Championship 2026
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 09, 2026

The United Kingdom's A team won the Euro Throwball Championship 2026 in Warsaw on Saturday (3), beating Poland's A team in a women's tournament aimed at raising the sport's profile in Europe.

The event at the OSiR Mokotów sports centre was organised by the Poland Throwball Federation under the guidance of the International Throwball Federation (ITF).

Throwball, a non-contact net game similar to volleyball in which players catch and throw the ball rather than strike it, is widely played in India and has a growing following among Indian communities abroad.

Mohan Lal, head of chancery at the Embassy of India in PolandEuro Throwball Championship 2026

Mohan Lal, head of chancery at the Embassy of India in Poland, opened the tournament as chief guest.

Organisers said the championship was intended to encourage women's participation in sport, strengthen ties between communities in different countries and promote throwball across Europe.

The event was staged together with the UK Throwball Federation, the Poland Kannadigaru Association and OSiR Mokotów, with support from the Indian embassy.

The event was staged together with the UK Throwball FederationEuro Throwball Championship 2026

Members of the UK delegation praised the organisation and hospitality, as well as the embassy's backing for community sport, according to the organisers.

Organisers said they hoped to bring more teams and countries into future editions of the championship.

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