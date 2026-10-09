10 Beauty & Self-Care Deals Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

From cult skincare to clever grooming gadgets, these are the Prime Big Deal Days beauty deals worth adding to your basket before they sell out.

Prime Big Deal Days beauty deals are one of the best chances all year to stock up on skincare, grooming tools and fragrance for less. Whether you want to refresh your daily routine, upgrade a tired toothbrush or get ahead on Christmas gifts, there's plenty worth adding to your basket.

The trick is knowing what's genuinely worth buying. We've picked 10 beauty and self-care deals from trusted brands like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris, Philips, Oral-B and Braun. Each one is a product you'll actually use, not just a bargain for the sake of it.

1. CeraVe Skincare Set





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CeraVe is a dermatologist-developed favourite for good reason. Its formulas use three essential ceramides to help restore the skin's natural barrier, and they're gentle enough for sensitive skin.

A skincare set is the smartest way to buy, giving you a cleanser and moisturiser that work together for a simple, effective routine. Buy Now

2. La Roche-Posay Skincare





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La Roche-Posay is a go-to for sensitive and blemish-prone skin. Its products are formulated with the brand's own thermal spring water, which is known for its soothing properties.

From daily SPF to targeted treatments, it's a brand that rarely goes on deep discount, so Prime Big Deal Days is a great time to stock up. Buy Now

3. L'Oréal Paris Skincare and Haircare





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L'Oréal Paris offers salon-inspired results at high-street prices. Its skincare and haircare ranges cover everything from hydrating serums to bond-repairing treatments.

Because it's already affordable, a sale price makes it an easy way to try something new without the risk. Buy Now

4. Philips Electric Shaver





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A good electric shaver makes daily grooming faster and kinder to your skin. Philips shavers are designed for a close, comfortable shave with less irritation than many manual razors.

It's a reliable buy for yourself, and one of the most popular Christmas gifts for men. Buy Now

5. Oral-B Electric Toothbrush





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Switching to an electric toothbrush is one of the simplest upgrades you can make to your self-care routine. Oral-B's round brush heads oscillate and rotate to remove more plaque than a standard manual brush.

Electric toothbrushes are regularly among the most discounted items during Amazon sales, so this is a deal worth watching. Buy Now

6. Braun Grooming Kit





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A Braun all-in-one grooming kit replaces a drawer full of separate tools. With interchangeable heads, you can trim your beard, tidy your hair and handle detailing with a single device.

It's great value on its own, and even better at a sale price. Buy Now

7. Hair Dryer and Styler





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A quality hair dryer or styler can transform your morning routine. Look out for features like ionic technology to reduce frizz, multiple heat settings and styling attachments for smooth, salon-style results at home.

High-end hair tools can be expensive, which makes Prime Big Deal Days the ideal time to invest. Buy Now

8. Facial Cleansing Device





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A facial cleansing device takes your cleanse beyond what your hands can do. It helps lift away make-up, dirt and excess oil, leaving skin feeling fresher and better prepared for serums and moisturiser.

It's a small luxury that turns your evening routine into a proper moment of self-care. Buy Now

9. Premium Fragrance





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Designer fragrance is one of the best things to buy during a big sale, as discounts are rare the rest of the year. A signature scent makes a thoughtful gift, or a well-earned treat for yourself.

Buy early to have it ready for Christmas, birthdays or the party season. Buy Now

10. Skincare Gift Set





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Skincare gift sets offer more products for less than buying each item separately. Beautifully packaged and ready to give, they take the stress out of Christmas shopping.

Pick up a few now and you'll have presents sorted for friends, family and colleagues. Buy Now