Highlights



GTA 6 will feature six confirmed radio stations covering different music genres.

Big names including Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Cardi B feature on the official soundtrack.

Players can listen to radio and podcasts even when they leave their vehicles.

For many Grand Theft Auto fans, driving around the city with the radio playing is just as entertaining as the missions themselves. And with GTA 6, Rockstar Games is taking that experience to another level.

The upcoming game will feature its biggest and widest ranging selection of in game radio stations yet, bringing together different musical styles, familiar names and new listening features.

So far, Rockstar has confirmed six stations. These include Cocoteo FM for modern Latin music, Back Country Radio for country, AfroBank FM for African sounds, The Chamber 106.6 for metal, Flash FM for pop and Dirty South Classics for Southern rap and hip-hop. Flash FM returns as a familiar name from the franchise's Vice City world. Giving player's a sense of nostalgia.

But the biggest talking point is the music line up. The 34 track official album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, features artists including Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Yung Lean, Rauw Alejandro, Keith Richards and Tove Lo.

Rockstar is also introducing on demand podcasts for the first time in the series. Players will be able to listen to radio stations and podcasts while walking around, using headphones connected to Jason and Lucia's smartphones.

The music experience does not stop there. French electronic duo Justice have composed a separate 30 track original score, scheduled for release on December 11.

With the game arriving on November 19, fans are getting more than a collection of missions. The music could become another reason to spend hours exploring Leonida.