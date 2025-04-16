Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

This drama is just another chapter in the ongoing saga of Cardi and Offset’s tumultuous relationship. The couple, who secretly married in 2017, have faced multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years, including a public split in 2024. Despite the ups and downs, they remain co-parents to their children, including a newborn daughter.

Drama unfolds as Cardi B calls out Offset for an affair with AriTheDon in explosive leaked messages Getty Images





The leaked texts also hint at further tensions between Cardi and AriTheDon, with the influencer posting a cryptic message on social media, suggesting that confronting another woman about her relationship with a man is “corny.” Fans quickly connected this to the drama unfolding between the two women.

While the situation continues to unfold, the drama highlights the very real challenges of managing personal relationships in the public eye. With accusations of cheating, harassment, and emotional manipulation, the world watches as Cardi B and Offset navigate the complexities of their strained marriage, leaving fans to speculate on what the future holds for the couple.