Travis Scott’s India debut creates ticket frenzy, second show added after overwhelming demand

Travis Scott’s upcoming India concert has stirred a storm online with his debut in the country. When tickets for his New Delhi show on October 18 went live on BookMyShow, lakhs of fans flooded the website, triggering long virtual queues, system delays, and a flood of memes comparing the waitlist to the dreaded JEE exam ranks.

The response was so massive that organisers quickly announced a second show on October 19 at the same venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets for both dates have been selling out rapidly despite technical glitches, leaving many disappointed and others proudly flaunting their successful bookings on social media.





The concert is part of Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour, with India as the first stop on his Asia leg. After New Delhi, he will head to Seoul, Sanya, and Tokyo. The rapper confirmed his Asia tour via Instagram in March, writing, “JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING,” hinting at shows across Africa and Asia.

BookMyShow, which is organising the event alongside global promoter Live Nation, implemented a virtual waiting room system to manage the rush. But with queue numbers reaching into the lakhs, many fans found themselves locked out. Prices range from £33 (₹3,500) for basic entry to £285 (₹30,000) for premium lounge access. Standing tickets are priced at £62 (₹6,500) and £143 (₹15,000).

The chaos reminded many of the Coldplay ticket saga earlier this year, where fans had a similarly tough time securing seats. Memes have poured in, with users joking that their ticket queue numbers resembled engineering entrance exam ranks. “When Travis Scott said ‘It’s lit,’ he meant my hopes of getting a ticket burnt to ashes,” one user shared.





Scott, known for hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and FE!N, is famous for his high-energy shows. His 2023 album UTOPIA broke streaming records and reaffirmed his position as a true powerhouse in global music.

As fans scramble for tickets, it’s clear that Scott’s India debut is more than just a concert. Whether you get in or not, the frenzy surrounding it has already made music history.