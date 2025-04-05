Skip to content
Travis Scott’s India debut creates ticket frenzy, second show added after overwhelming demand

Fans crash BookMyShow servers as demand mirrors Coldplay craze; ticket prices soar to ₹30,000 with social media flooded by memes and frustration.

Travis Scott's India debut sparks chaos as lakhs rush to BookMyShow for tickets

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 05, 2025
Travis Scott’s upcoming India concert has stirred a storm online with his debut in the country. When tickets for his New Delhi show on October 18 went live on BookMyShow, lakhs of fans flooded the website, triggering long virtual queues, system delays, and a flood of memes comparing the waitlist to the dreaded JEE exam ranks.

The response was so massive that organisers quickly announced a second show on October 19 at the same venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets for both dates have been selling out rapidly despite technical glitches, leaving many disappointed and others proudly flaunting their successful bookings on social media.


The concert is part of Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour, with India as the first stop on his Asia leg. After New Delhi, he will head to Seoul, Sanya, and Tokyo. The rapper confirmed his Asia tour via Instagram in March, writing, “JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING,” hinting at shows across Africa and Asia.

BookMyShow, which is organising the event alongside global promoter Live Nation, implemented a virtual waiting room system to manage the rush. But with queue numbers reaching into the lakhs, many fans found themselves locked out. Prices range from £33 (₹3,500) for basic entry to £285 (₹30,000) for premium lounge access. Standing tickets are priced at £62 (₹6,500) and £143 (₹15,000).

The chaos reminded many of the Coldplay ticket saga earlier this year, where fans had a similarly tough time securing seats. Memes have poured in, with users joking that their ticket queue numbers resembled engineering entrance exam ranks. “When Travis Scott said ‘It’s lit,’ he meant my hopes of getting a ticket burnt to ashes,” one user shared.


Scott, known for hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and FE!N, is famous for his high-energy shows. His 2023 album UTOPIA broke streaming records and reaffirmed his position as a true powerhouse in global music.

As fans scramble for tickets, it’s clear that Scott’s India debut is more than just a concert. Whether you get in or not, the frenzy surrounding it has already made music history.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie pictured at a past red carpet event

Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s Yorkshire hotel getaway during 'Wuthering Heights' shoot grabs attention

The Yorkshire Dales were buzzing with film crews and famous faces recently as Hollywood descended on the moors for a fresh take on Wuthering Heights. Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and director Emerald Fennell were spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic in North Yorkshire’s scenic landscapes.

Between takes, the cast found comfort at Simonstone Hall in Hawes, a historic country house hotel that became their temporary home. Known for its scenic views and old-world cosy charm, the hotel hosted the likes of Robbie and Fennell, who were seen enjoying everything from hot tubs and firepits to traditional afternoon tea. Robbie reportedly left a handwritten thank-you note for staff, calling them “the best.”

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta fearlessly addresses uncomfortable truths

Getty

Neena Gupta calls womanhood a ‘curse’ and reflects on India's harsh realities

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is well-known for her unfiltered opinions, often addressing controversial topics head-on. Her recent comments on feminism, women’s safety, and the grim realities faced by women in India have once again stirred discussions across platforms. The 65-year-old actress, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, shared her candid thoughts during an appearance on Lily Singh's YouTube podcast.

During the heartfelt conversation, Gupta opened up about her take on feminism, societal expectations, and the day-to-day challenges that women in India—particularly poor women—face. Speaking about the struggles and societal hurdles, she conveyed a deep sense of despair over the condition of women in the country.

Will 'Coolie' vs 'War 2' Be the Biggest Box Office Clash of 2025?

Rajinikanth in Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR in War 2 are set to dominate cinemas this Independence Day weekend

Instagram

Will Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' vs Hrithik Roshan- Jr NTR’s 'War 2' be the biggest box office clash of 2025?

Independence Day 2025 is shaping up to be a key date for Indian cinema, with two high-profile films locking in the same release window. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, will arrive in theatres on August 14, going head-to-head with War 2, the action-packed sequel from YRF featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The release announcement for Coolie came with a stylish poster of Rajinikanth in a rugged look, blood on his forehead, a whistle on his lips, and hair in disarray. The caption read, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru,” confirming the global release date just a day before Independence Day. The poster stirred excitement online, with fans thrilled to finally get a date for what’s being described as one of Rajinikanth’s most intense roles yet.

‘The Naked Gun’ is back: 10 hilarious & wild facts about the legendary comedy franchise

Liam Neeson will step into Leslie Nielsen’s legendary shoes for The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness

Instagram/NakedGun

‘The Naked Gun’ is back: 10 hilarious & wild facts about the legendary comedy franchise

The iconic Naked Gun franchise is making headlines again and for good reason! With Liam Neeson stepping into Leslie Nielsen’s legendary shoes for The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness, fans are buzzing about the return of the world’s most inept, yet somehow effective detective.

But before the new film hits theatres, let’s take a riotous trip down memory lane with 10 must-know facts about the franchise, from its absurd origins to its shocking O.J. Simpson connection. Buckle up, because this ride is as wild as Frank Drebin’s police car stunts!

Ed Sheeran

Blending global sounds with his signature pop style, Ed Sheeran explores new territory in his latest track

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran blends Persian sounds with pop in new single ‘Azizam’

Ed Sheeran is back with a new song, Azizam, a bright, dance-friendly track that steps away from the stripped-back style of his last two albums. The title, which means “my dear” in Farsi, nods to the song’s Persian influences not just in name, but in sound and spirit too.

At the heart of the track is a collaboration with producer Illya Salmanzadeh, who drew on his Iranian heritage to shape the song’s direction. Together, they layered Western pop with traditional Middle Eastern instruments like the santur (a hammered dulcimer from Iran) and the ghatam (a clay pot drum from South India), blending cultures in a way that still sounds unmistakably Sheeran.

