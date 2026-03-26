Highlights

CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq to leave on 29 March after four years at the helm.

Co-op posts £125m underlying loss following last year’s damaging cyber-attack.

Annual sales fall to £11bn amid market pressures, IT disruption, and supply challenges.

The Co-op Group has announced that chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq will step down this weekend following a challenging year marked by a cyber-attack and internal concerns over workplace culture.

She will leave on 29 March, with board member Kate Allum appointed as interim CEO while a permanent successor is sought.

The announcement comes as the retailer reported an underlying loss of £125m, compared with a £45m profit the previous year.

The decline was largely driven by a £107m impact from a cyber-attack that disrupted operations and forced system shutdowns.

Khoury-Haq said her decision to leave was personal and not linked to allegations of a “toxic” workplace culture.

“My decision to leave was very much a personal decision,” she said, adding she wanted to pursue other opportunities.

Financial pressures mount

Sales at the Co-op fell by 2.3 per cent to £11bn in the year to 3 January, as stores faced stock shortages following the cyber-attack, which also reduced sales by £285m. The company said it lost trading momentum while focusing on recovery efforts.

The retailer also cited a “contracting convenience market” and rising household cost pressures as key challenges. A

dditional cost pressures of around £150m were driven by higher national insurance contributions, wages and packaging taxes.

Khoury-Haq’s departure follows recent reports raising concerns about a “toxic” culture within senior management.

A letter reportedly sent by senior staff highlighted issues of “fear and alienation”. However, the Co-op said these views did not reflect the wider organisation.

Khoury-Haq acknowledged some communication gaps during internal restructuring, noting feedback from staff.

She said it had been an “honour” to lead the Co-op and that the business is now positioned to continue its strategy of stabilisation and transformation under new leadership.