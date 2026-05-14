Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Economy grows 0.6 per cent in first quarter in boost to Starmer

Gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in the January-March quarter, compared with a revised 0.2 per cent expansion in the final three months of last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 14, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

UK’s ECONOMY expanded in line with expectations in the first quarter, official data showed on Thursday, giving a boost to Keir Starmer as he faces pressure within the Labour Party.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in the January-March quarter, compared with a revised 0.2 per cent expansion in the final three months of last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS also said the economy grew 0.3 per cent in March, ahead of analysts’ expectations, despite the economic impact of the Middle East war.

“Today’s figures show the government has the right economic plan,” chancellor Rachel Reeves said after the figures were released.

The economy “is in a stronger position as we deal with the costs of the war in Iran”, she added. “Now is not the time to put our economic stability at risk.”

The figures come as Keir Starmer tries to contain a revolt within the Labour Party following heavy losses in local and regional elections last week.

The elections saw gains for the hard-right Reform UK party and the left-wing populist Greens at Labour’s expense.

The results added to pressure on Labour, which has struggled to revive Britain’s economy since winning the general election in July 2024 after raising taxes in its two annual budgets.

Earlier this year, there were signs of improvement, with inflation moving closer to the Bank of England’s two per cent target and unemployment unexpectedly falling in February.

However, rising energy prices linked to the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, have increased inflationary pressures and could affect growth.

gdp growthkeir starmerlabour partyrachel reevesuk economy

Related News

tony-matharu-award
Business

Tony Matharu wins top awards at global hospitality event

rayner-starmer-challenge
News

Rayner refuses to rule out 'Starmer challenge' after tax clearance

Alphonso-mango-uk
Business

Middle East conflict pushes up prices for London's favourite mango

india-gold-duty-hike
Business

India hikes gold, silver duties as Middle East war drains foreign reserves

More For You

Jaguar Land Rover

Revenues dropped more than 20 per cent as the carmaker struggled with weaker demand in the US and China.

AFP via Getty Images

Jaguar Land Rover profits slumps 99 per cent, tariffs and cyber-attack cited as reasons

  • Jaguar Land Rover’s annual profit fell from £2.5 billion to just £14 million.
  • The company says US tariffs and a major cyber-attack severely disrupted production and sales.
  • Revenues dropped more than 20 per cent as the carmaker struggled with weaker demand in the US and China.

Jaguar Land Rover saw its annual profit collapse by more than 99 per cent after a difficult year marked by US tariffs, factory disruption and a damaging cyber-attack that shut down operations for weeks.

Britain’s largest carmaker reported profit before tax and exceptional items of just £14 million for the year ending March 2026, down sharply from £2.5 billion the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less