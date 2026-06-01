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Charli XCX puts Martin Scorsese on album cover as she announces 'Music, Fashion, Film'

The singer says the project marks a sharp departure from the sound of 'Brat'

Charli XCX puts Martin Scorsese on album cover as she announces 'Music, Fashion, Film'

The album's title comes from a line in Charli's recently released single SS26

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Charli XCX's seventh studio album Music, Fashion, Film will arrive on 24 July
  • The artwork features filmmaker Martin Scorsese, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and musician John Cale
  • The singer says the project marks a sharp departure from the sound of Brat

Martin Scorsese leads striking album artwork

Charli XCX has announced her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, and drawn attention with artwork featuring three influential figures from the worlds referenced in the title.

The black-and-white cover includes filmmaker Martin Scorsese, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and musician John Cale, placing cinema, style and music at the centre of the project's identity.

Sharing the news on social media, the singer revealed that the album will be released on 24 July and contain 11 tracks with a total running time of just over 30 minutes.

Inspired by a lyric from SS26

The album's title comes from a line in Charli's recently released single SS26, in which she sings about a world where “nothing's gonna save us, not music, fashion or film”.

Ahead of the announcement, the pop star released two tracks from the project, Rock Music and SS26, offering an early indication of the album's direction.

The release follows the success of Brat, the 2024 album that propelled Charli to a new level of mainstream recognition and became a major cultural talking point.

A different chapter after Brat

Charli has already suggested that her new music will challenge expectations.

Speaking earlier this year, she indicated that she was keen to experiment with different sounds rather than repeat the formula that brought success with Brat. That shift was evident with Rock Music, a track that sparked debate among fans and critics over its genre and style.

While opinions on the song were divided, it reinforced Charli's reputation for taking creative risks. With Music, Fashion, Film, she appears set to open another chapter—one that draws together three cultural worlds while moving beyond the sound that defined her previous era.

musicalbum releasecharli xcxcharli xcx new project

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