Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite for 'Bhooth Bangla' after 15 years

Highlights

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 15 years

Set in Mangalpur, the story centres on a haunted mansion and a vengeful spirit named Vadhusur

The film blends slapstick humour with supernatural elements

Ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav

A return to familiar territory

The trailer for Bhooth Bangla sets the tone for a film that leans into both nostalgia and genre-mixing. The project brings back Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, whose past collaborations have shaped Hindi comedy, with their last outing together being Khatta Meetha (2010).

This time, the setting shifts to the fictional town of Mangalpur, introduced as a place steeped in temples, black magic and ghost stories.

A haunted mansion and an ancient force

At the centre of the narrative is a sprawling mansion where Akshay Kumar’s character encounters a string of unexplained events. The trailer introduces Vadhusur, a menacing entity linked to a plan to bring someone back to life.

Hints of a thousand-year-old curse and a mysterious forest add to the atmosphere, suggesting a storyline that combines folklore with suspense.

Comedy meets the supernatural

While the premise draws from horror traditions, the film positions itself as a comedy. The presence of familiar collaborators such as Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav points to Priyadarshan’s trademark humour, built on timing and ensemble dynamics.

The cast also includes Tabu, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi, indicating a mix of seasoned performers and newer faces.

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Behind the scenes and release

Produced by Akshay Kumar alongside Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is backed by a wider team including Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

The screenplay is written by Priyadarshan with Rohan Shankar and Abilash Nair, based on a story by Aakash Kaushik. Cinematography is handled by Divakar Mani, with music composed by Pritam.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 16, 2026, positioning itself as a blend of scares and humour aimed at a broad audience.