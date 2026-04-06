Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite for 'Bhooth Bangla' after 15 years

Ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav

Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla trailer

Akshay Kumar’s character encounters a string of unexplained events

YouTube/ Balaji Motion Pictures
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 15 years
  • Set in Mangalpur, the story centres on a haunted mansion and a vengeful spirit named Vadhusur
  • The film blends slapstick humour with supernatural elements
  • Ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav

A return to familiar territory

The trailer for Bhooth Bangla sets the tone for a film that leans into both nostalgia and genre-mixing. The project brings back Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, whose past collaborations have shaped Hindi comedy, with their last outing together being Khatta Meetha (2010).

This time, the setting shifts to the fictional town of Mangalpur, introduced as a place steeped in temples, black magic and ghost stories.

A haunted mansion and an ancient force

At the centre of the narrative is a sprawling mansion where Akshay Kumar’s character encounters a string of unexplained events. The trailer introduces Vadhusur, a menacing entity linked to a plan to bring someone back to life.

Hints of a thousand-year-old curse and a mysterious forest add to the atmosphere, suggesting a storyline that combines folklore with suspense.

Comedy meets the supernatural

While the premise draws from horror traditions, the film positions itself as a comedy. The presence of familiar collaborators such as Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav points to Priyadarshan’s trademark humour, built on timing and ensemble dynamics.

The cast also includes Tabu, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi, indicating a mix of seasoned performers and newer faces.

- YouTube youtu.be

Behind the scenes and release

Produced by Akshay Kumar alongside Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is backed by a wider team including Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

The screenplay is written by Priyadarshan with Rohan Shankar and Abilash Nair, based on a story by Aakash Kaushik. Cinematography is handled by Divakar Mani, with music composed by Pritam.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 16, 2026, positioning itself as a blend of scares and humour aimed at a broad audience.

priyadarshanbollywoodakshay kumarakshay kumar bhooth bangla trailer

Related News

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us