Akshay Kumar’s historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman

Kumar had said the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj, which opens in cinemas on June 3, has been banned in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. The high-profile historical war drama stars superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her silver screen debut with the film.

Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. Chhillar will be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita.

The reason for imposing a ban on the release of the film has not yet been revealed.

A trade source reportedly called the ban “unfortunate” and said, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people.”

Earlier this year, Qatar and Kuwait had banned the Kollywood movie Beast with Vijay in the lead.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of the film with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state. The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, with Kumar, Chhillar, and Dwivedi in attendance.

“I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state,” the chief minister said.

Akshay thanked him and wrote, “Thank you so much for this encouragement (sic).”

Soon after the announcement of UP CM, Samrat Prithviraj was also declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

