Website Logo
  • Friday, June 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman

Kumar had said the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Samrat Prithviraj Poster (Photo credit: YRF/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj, which opens in cinemas on June 3, has been banned in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. The high-profile historical war drama stars superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her silver screen debut with the film.

Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. Chhillar will be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita.

The reason for imposing a ban on the release of the film has not yet been revealed.

A trade source reportedly called the ban “unfortunate” and said, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Kumar had said the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata”.

Earlier this year, Qatar and Kuwait had banned the Kollywood movie Beast with Vijay in the lead.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of the film with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state. The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, with Kumar, Chhillar, and Dwivedi in attendance.

“I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state,” the chief minister said.

Akshay thanked him and wrote, “Thank you so much for this encouragement (sic).”

Soon after the announcement of UP CM, Samrat Prithviraj was also declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

The film has been declared tax-free in such Indian states as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘They’re gay and in love:’ Western audience dubs SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a queer story
Entertainment
Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages: lawyer
Entertainment
Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment
‘All good things have to come to an end:’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Never Have I…
Entertainment
Key moments of Depp vs Heard trial
Entertainment
Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Heard ‘heartbroken’
Entertainment
Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing flak for condoling…
Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 dethrones Bridgerton 2 to become the most viewed English language…
Entertainment
History books have few lines on Samrat Prithviraj, lot of chapters on Mughals:…
Entertainment
Here’s why Daler Mehndi wants govt to regulate songs glorifying drugs, gangs and…
Entertainment
‘Another Hindu voice curbed’: Vivek Agnihotri on Oxford University cancelling his address
HEADLINE STORY
Singer KK dies at 53 after concert in Kolkata; PM Modi reacts with…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait,…
‘Killing spree, fear in Kashmir…’: NC President Farooq Abudullah hits…
‘They’re gay and in love:’ Western audience dubs SS Rajamouli’s…
Harry and Meghan keep low profile at Queen’s Jubilee parade
Bangladesh hits back after China asks Dhaka to shun block…
Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.35 million in…