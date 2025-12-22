Cardi B tops OnlyFans charts in 2025 pulling nearly £8.25 million yearly

Highlights:

Cardi B earns an estimated £1.64 million per month (£136 crore) on OnlyFans.

Her 2025 annual total nears £8.25 million (£682 crore), placing her third on the platform.

She focuses on lifestyle and behind-the-scenes content rather than explicit material.

Cardi B confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs in June 2025; the couple welcomed their first child in November.

Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne remain the top two OnlyFans earners in 2025.

Cardi B has become one of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans in 2025. Reports from Red94 indicate her monthly income reaches roughly £1.64 million (£136 crore), with annual earnings approaching £8.25 million (£682 crore). Her approach focuses on exclusive lifestyle updates and behind-the-scenes content rather than adult material, a strategy that has clearly resonated with fans.

Her early entry to the platform in August 2020 gave her an advantage, allowing her to build a dedicated subscriber base before many other celebrities joined. The $4.99 (£4.15 / ₹430) monthly subscription fee has kept her content accessible to a broad audience while maintaining high engagement levels.

Cardi B joins OnlyFans elite earning £8.25 million monthly with lifestyle content





How Cardi B built a profitable OnlyFans model

Industry analysts say Cardi B’s existing celebrity status helped her avoid the slow build new creators face. She did not need to create demand; it was already there. Her monthly income fluctuates between £1.58 million and £2.1 million (£131–175 crore) depending on engagement cycles, according to Red94.

While Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne continue to dominate the platform, Cardi B consistently ranks in the top three. Her consistency in posting content and connecting with fans sets her apart from other celebrity creators.

Cardi B ranks among OnlyFans top earners with record-breaking monthly subscriptions of £8.25 million





Where she stands among OnlyFans’ top earners

The OnlyFans economy in 2025 is concentrated among a few high-profile creators. Cardi B ranks third, behind Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne, but ahead of Iggy Azalea, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa.

Regular content updates and a focus on personal rather than adult content have kept her subscriber base engaged. This strategy has influenced other celebrities to consider launching their own accounts.





Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s growing family

Away from earnings, Cardi B’s personal life has drawn attention. She confirmed her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs in June 2025. The couple welcomed their first child together in November and continue to appear publicly supportive of each other.





Diggs has attended events tied to wellness and charity with Cardi B. Sources say the rapper has described this chapter as more grounded following her divorce from Offset. Industry watchers expect she will continue her OnlyFans presence, potentially adjusting output to balance motherhood and work.