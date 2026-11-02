Dia Mirza branded ‘anti-Hindu’ by Mumbai mayor after civic body removes her Diwali video

Highlights

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed Dia Mirza’s video from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after BJP leader Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion.

Mayor Ritu Tawde called the actor “anti-Hindu” and claimed she had been blacklisted.

Mirza questioned the criticism, saying she had recorded the video in the public interest and had not charged the civic body for it.

Opposition leaders accused the civic administration of giving in to political pressure.

Actor Dia Mirza has faced criticism from political leaders after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed her video from its pollution-free Diwali campaign. Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde subsequently called the actor “anti-Hindu”, while Mirza questioned why a public health message about reducing air pollution had become controversial.

The civic body had launched the campaign in response to rising air pollution in Mumbai, urging residents to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner in line with a Bombay High Court directive.

Several public figures took part in the initiative, including actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

BJP leader objects to Dia Mirza’s inclusion

Mirza’s video was removed from the civic body’s social media accounts on Sunday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation.

In a post on X, Satam wrote: “We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

The video was taken down within hours of his post. However, campaign clips featuring Dixit, Wad and Rahane remained on the BMC’s X and Instagram pages.

Mirza responded to the controversy by questioning the criticism of a campaign intended to address pollution.

Speaking to ANI, she said: “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because its a matter of public health.”

She also took to social media, writing: “Koi paise nahi liye hain. Bhalai ka zamana hee nahi raha” (I did not charge the BMC any fee for the Diwali campaign. There is no goodness left in this era).

Mumbai mayor calls actor ‘anti-Hindu’

Defending the removal of the video, Tawde made further allegations against Mirza on Monday.

“Dia Mirza has always sided with divisive forces. She had trolled PM Modi on the NEET exam issue,” the mayor told reporters.

“She has always been anti-Hindu. We have blacklisted her,” Tawde added.

BJP minister Nitesh Rane also criticised the actor, questioning why she had spoken about pollution during Diwali but had not offered similar advice during other religious festivals.

“Dia Mirza tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid,” he said.

Rane added that he would discuss the matter with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, meanwhile, said Mirza should understand the significance of Diwali and the importance of being mindful of pollution.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale urged people not to link the controversy to any particular community. He said the Constitution gives every religion the right to celebrate its festivals, while also stressing the need to be concerned about excessive pollution.

Opposition questions removal of Diwali video

Opposition leaders criticised the civic body’s decision, questioning whether it had acted under political pressure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar asked whether the civic administration had “become a slave of the BJP or its Mumbai president”.

She also alleged that Satam’s interference in the civic body’s day-to-day functioning was increasing and accused the administration of giving in to what she described as the BJP leader’s “communal agenda”.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator Yashwant Killedar also criticised Satam, questioning the BJP leader’s support for firecrackers in the name of religious tradition.

The controversy comes as Mumbai’s civic authorities continue to urge residents to limit firecracker use during Diwali. The BMC’s campaign post accompanying Mirza’s video had stated that bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited in accordance with the Bombay High Court’s directives.