Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Martha Stewart admits her Halloween costume was ‘insensitive and not funny’ after backlash

The 85-year-old initially said the outfit was intended to raise awareness

Martha Stewart admits her Halloween costume was ‘insensitive and not funny’ after backlash

She acknowledged that her first response did not adequately address the concerns

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Martha Stewart has apologised after her Halloween costume, in which she dressed as a homeless person, sparked backlash.
  • The 85-year-old initially said the outfit was intended to raise awareness about homelessness.
  • She later issued a second apology, admitting that her costume was insensitive and not funny.

Martha Stewart has apologised after her Halloween costume sparked criticism online, admitting that dressing up as a homeless person was "insensitive and not funny".

The lifestyle mogul, 85, faced backlash after sharing a photograph of her costume on Instagram on October 31. The now-deleted image showed her wearing ripped jeans, makeup designed to make her face look dirty and holding a sign that read, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

In an initial statement shared with PEOPLE on November 1, Stewart said the costume was intended to raise awareness about homelessness, rather than make fun of people experiencing it.

However, following the criticism, she acknowledged that her first response did not adequately address the concerns.

Martha Stewart issues second apology

Stewart shared a follow-up statement on Instagram, admitting that her earlier response had not gone far enough.

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough," she wrote.

"I know many people are economically struggling. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I'm very sorry," she added.

Her comments came hours after she initially expressed distress that the costume had offended people, insisting that this had never been her intention.

Stewart also said homelessness remained one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises. She highlighted her involvement in supporting charities working to address the issue and pledged to continue making a difference.

What sparked the Halloween costume controversy?

According to TMZ, Stewart shared the photograph alongside promotional images of candles she sells through QVC. Her caption reportedly read, "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!"

The post attracted criticism because of the choice to portray homelessness as a Halloween costume, particularly at a time when many people face genuine financial hardship.

Stewart has previously spoken about her love of Halloween and regularly shares costume ideas, recipes and seasonal entertaining tips.

In 2024, she described Halloween as a celebration she looks forward to every year, revealing that she enjoys selecting pumpkins, decorating her home and coming up with creative costumes.

However, this year's outfit prompted a different reaction, with Stewart ultimately acknowledging the insensitivity of her choice and issuing a direct apology.

backlashpublic scrutinyapologymartha stewart
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Is Callum Turner the next James Bond? 3 clues fueling speculation about 007 casting

Callum Turner is reportedly among the actors being considered to succeed Daniel Craig

Getty Images

Is Callum Turner the next James Bond? 3 clues fueling speculation about 007 casting

Highlights

  • Callum Turner is reportedly among the actors being considered to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.
  • His filming schedule for 2027 appears relatively open, potentially allowing time for a major Bond production.
  • The actor recently stepped down as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd., the production company he founded with his wife, Dua Lipa.
  • His work across action, mystery and thriller films has also made him a possible fit for the franchise.

It has been more than five years since Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die, but speculation about who will take over the iconic role continues.

With the search for the next 007 reportedly reaching its final stages, Callum Turner has emerged as one of the names attracting attention. Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor are also reportedly among the actors being considered, although no casting decision has been announced.

Keep ReadingShow less