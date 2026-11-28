Highlights

Dec Donnelly says the disagreement between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup escalated beyond what it should have.

The row began over cooking duties before Frostrup described Odudu as "aggressive".

Ofcom received 887 complaints over alleged bullying behaviour, while ITV says it takes contestant welfare seriously.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! presenter Dec Donnelly has spoken about the tension between campmates AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup, saying their disagreement over cooking duties became a much bigger issue than it needed to be.

Speaking on his podcast with co-host Ant McPartlin, Donnelly said tensions in the camp had started surprisingly early, with cooking becoming a source of friction between contestants.

The disagreement came to a head when Odudu attempted to help Frostrup prepare a meal. The following day, Odudu became upset after Frostrup accused her of being "aggressive".

The incident sparked a wider debate, with 887 people complaining to media regulator Ofcom about Sunday's episode over alleged bullying behaviour by Frostrup towards Odudu.

Dec Donnelly explains why tensions escalated

Discussing the incident on Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, Donnelly said the disagreement had been building since the contestants first entered the jungle.

"From day one cooking was tense and then it obviously came to a head with AJ and Mariella, and it spilled over to breakfast the next morning," he said.

McPartlin explained that preparing meals for 12 hungry contestants could create considerable pressure, particularly when everyone was watching the people responsible for cooking.

"You have 12 hungry mouths to feed and you and your sous chef, the other chef, are cooking and everyone is stood around looking at them. The pressure is quite a lot," he said.

Donnelly added that meals were particularly important in the jungle because contestants had limited food options.

"When you are there, and so much of your life revolves around that mealtime, it's the only meal of the day you really get that isn't rice and beans," he said.

He suggested Frostrup had struggled with the pressure when Odudu offered to help, allowing the disagreement to escalate.

"It became a much bigger deal than it should have done," Donnelly said.

He also praised both women for eventually sitting down and resolving their differences.

AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup address the disagreement

Frostrup apologised to Odudu during a conversation on Tuesday, with the presenter accepting the apology.

However, Odudu explained why being described as "aggressive" had upset her, saying it was "triggering" because of the way the word is sometimes used towards Black women.

She described the accusation as particularly harsh, while Frostrup's comments also attracted criticism from several television personalities and broadcasters.

Comedian and broadcaster Judi Love said she felt triggered by Frostrup's remark, while Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse also showed their support for Odudu.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo described the incident as an example of a microaggression, saying: "Calling a black woman 'aggressive' when she is being anything else but is a classic microaggression."

Ofcom assesses 887 complaints

The disagreement also attracted attention beyond the show, with Ofcom confirming it had received 887 complaints about Sunday's episode.

A spokesperson for the regulator told BBC News on Wednesday: "We are assessing the complaints against our rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Meanwhile, former campmate Jordan Banjo offered a different perspective on the situation during spin-off programme I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked.

He said Frostrup had handled the disagreement poorly but encouraged viewers to show understanding towards everyone in the camp.

Banjo argued that the contestants were dealing with an unusual environment and that it was difficult to judge their reactions by normal standards.

ITV also defended its approach to contestant welfare, saying production staff monitored everyone in camp around the clock.

The broadcaster added that it would intervene if contestants used inappropriate language or displayed unacceptable behaviour, stressing that their welfare remained its priority.