Latest Stories





INDIA's 80th Independence Day was marked with a flag-raising ceremony at Cardiff Castle, attended by political leaders, community representatives and members of the Indian community.

Organised by Indian Honorary Consul General Raj Aggarwal, the event featured traditional music and cultural performances, while Cardiff Castle was lit up in the Indian tricolour.

Guests included Rt Hon Lord Mayor Michael Michael, Minister of State AI, Kanishka Narayan MP, Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies MS Cabinet Minister, Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith and Council Leader Chris Weaver.

Hundreds celebrated the Independence Day in the iconic Cardiff Castle. .

“Wales continues to demonstrate its commitment to recognising and embracing the rich cultural contributions of the Indian community,” said Raj Aggarwal. “This event is another example of the vibrancy and warmth that defines the strong relationship between Wales and India.”

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple Youth Band performed traditional music, while the Rekha Natya Academy performed the Indian National Anthem and Atreyee Saha sang patriotic songs.

“The Indian diaspora in Wales has thrived, integrating seamlessly while contributing significantly to the prosperity of Wales,” said Aggarwal. “Their success is a testament to their hard work and commitment to both their heritage and their adopted home.”

The event also highlighted the anticipated opening of a £5 million Ty Krishna wellness centre in Cardiff Bay in 2027.