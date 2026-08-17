Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India Independence Day marked at Cardiff Castle

India Independence Day marked at Cardiff Castle

Honorary Consul General Raj Aggarwal delivering his speech to the audience.

.
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 17, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio


INDIA's 80th Independence Day was marked with a flag-raising ceremony at Cardiff Castle, attended by political leaders, community representatives and members of the Indian community.

Organised by Indian Honorary Consul General Raj Aggarwal, the event featured traditional music and cultural performances, while Cardiff Castle was lit up in the Indian tricolour.

Guests included Rt Hon Lord Mayor Michael Michael, Minister of State AI, Kanishka Narayan MP, Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies MS Cabinet Minister, Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith and Council Leader Chris Weaver.

Hundreds celebrated the Independence Day in the iconic Cardiff Castle..

“Wales continues to demonstrate its commitment to recognising and embracing the rich cultural contributions of the Indian community,” said Raj Aggarwal. “This event is another example of the vibrancy and warmth that defines the strong relationship between Wales and India.”

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple Youth Band performed traditional music, while the Rekha Natya Academy performed the Indian National Anthem and Atreyee Saha sang patriotic songs.

“The Indian diaspora in Wales has thrived, integrating seamlessly while contributing significantly to the prosperity of Wales,” said Aggarwal. “Their success is a testament to their hard work and commitment to both their heritage and their adopted home.”

The event also highlighted the anticipated opening of a £5 million Ty Krishna wellness centre in Cardiff Bay in 2027.

cardiff castleindia independence dayindian diasporawales
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Fire breaks out at hotel near Wembley Stadium
News

Fire breaks out at hotel near Wembley Stadium

Taj Phull appointed new chair of Savile Row Bespoke Association
News

Taj Phull appointed new chair of Savile Row Bespoke Association

Jason-Arday-death
News

Burnham calls for reflection after Jason Arday’s death amid racism claims

air-india-pilot
News

Air India mandates drug tests for all pilots after mid-air plunge

More For You

Royal Mail

The fraud cost Royal Mail about £70 million.

Getty Images

How did a £70m postal fraud end with a £100 fine?

A POSTAL firm involved in a fraud that cost Royal Mail about £70 million has been ordered to repay more than £1m but was fined just £100 for its part in the conspiracy.

Global Express Worldwide Ltd, based in Slough, Berkshire, was ordered to pay £1,071,878.48 within three months of the judge's order on 12 August. It had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Keep ReadingShow less