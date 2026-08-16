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Fire breaks out at hotel near Wembley Stadium

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour

Fire breaks out at hotel near Wembley Stadium

The cause of Friday's fire remains under investigation.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 16, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A HUGE fire broke out at a hotel near Wembley Stadium, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a major response from emergency crews.

The blaze erupted at the Holiday Inn on Empire Way, Wembley, shortly after midday on Friday (14).

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it received the first of 29 calls about the fire at 12.34pm. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene from stations including Park Royal, Willesden and Northolt.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control by 1.21pm, less than an hour after the first call was received.

The property is run by Splendid Hospitality Group, owned by father and son Shiraz Boghani and Nadeem. The firm's portfolio includes some of the best-known hotels in the industry.

Footage and images from the scene showed flames coming from the multi-storey building, with a large cloud of dark smoke rising above the area.

People nearby watched as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, with crews using ladders to reach the building and tackle the flames with water.

Images also showed firefighters providing first aid to people who had been evacuated from the hotel, including using oxygen masks.
According to reports, the building's exterior was left blackened and charred in places after the fire.

The hotel has been linked to asylum seeker accommodation. It was being used for that purpose in August last year, although the Home Office said it could not comment on whether it was currently being used to house asylum seekers.

The LFB said: “Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel on Empire Way, Wembley."

There was no immediate information on whether anyone was seriously injured in the fire. The blaze happened close to Wembley Stadium, one of London's major sporting and entertainment venues, although there was no immediate indication that the stadium itself was affected.

Firefighters remained at the scene after the flames were brought under control as they dealt with the aftermath and began work to establish how the fire started, media reports added.

Splendid has properties with brands including IHG, Accor, Marriott and Hilton in a range of markets – from economy to boutique and luxury.

shiraz boghanisplendid hospitality groupasylum seeker accommodationholiday innfire near wembley stadium
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