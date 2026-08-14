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TCS and VodafoneThree join forces as £11bn network investment opens a bigger UK business push

The partnership will target cloud, AI, cyber security and digital infrastructure across major UK industries

TCS

TCS and VodafoneThree are combining technology and network capabilities to target UK businesses

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 14, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • TCS will support Vodafone Business across cloud, AI, cyber security and data.
  • The partnership builds on VodafoneThree’s £11bn investment in its UK network.
  • Public services, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail are among the sectors in focus.

VodafoneThree is bringing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) into its UK business push as it looks to turn an £11bn network investment into wider digital services for companies and public sector organisations.

The partnership between TCS and Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree, will focus on helping UK organisations modernise their technology, with cloud migration, artificial intelligence, automation, cyber security, data analytics and network modernisation among the areas covered.

The companies are also targeting connected business applications, the Internet of Things, managed services and operational transformation.

For VodafoneThree, the move is about more than selling connectivity. The company has committed £11bn to building what it describes as its best network for business, and the partnership gives it another route into the technology projects that sit on top of that infrastructure.

That could put TCS in a useful position alongside the network operator, particularly as companies across the UK face pressure to upgrade legacy systems while keeping costs and cyber risks under control.

The bigger opportunity sits beyond the network

The partnership will target organisations across public services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and critical national infrastructure.

TCS will bring its technology and industry expertise, while Vodafone Business provides the network and connectivity infrastructure. The companies have not disclosed the financial value of the partnership.

Nick Gliddon, business director at VodafoneThree, reportedly said UK businesses were under pressure to modernise quickly, but that the bigger challenge was often putting technology investment into practice.

Vinay Singvi, head of UK and Ireland at TCS, reportedly said the companies could combine AI, digital transformation and technology expertise to create greater value for Vodafone Business and its customers.

The partnership also adds to TCS's long-standing presence in Britain. The Indian technology company has operated in the UK for more than 50 years and says it has created 42,000 jobs in the country.

It has also invested in facilities including its AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio, which form part of its wider TCS PacePort innovation network.

For VodafoneThree, however, the immediate opportunity is much broader than adding another technology partner.

The company is trying to build a business proposition around its network at a time when connectivity itself is becoming harder to differentiate. Cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and data services give telecoms companies more ways to sell into corporate customers beyond the traditional mobile and broadband connection.

The TCS partnership could therefore become part of that wider shift, with VodafoneThree using its network investment as the foundation while TCS brings in the technology expertise needed to build services around it.

For UK businesses, the practical test will be whether the partnership can make those investments easier to deploy, rather than simply adding another layer of technology suppliers.

connected business applicationscyber securityuk networkvodafone businesstcs vodafonethree
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