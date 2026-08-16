Latest Stories

TAJ PHULL has been appointed chair of the Savile Row Bespoke Association (SRBA), becoming the youngest and first person of colour to hold the role.

Phull, 41, is managing director of Huntsman, the Savile Row tailoring house founded in 1849. He will lead the association as it works to protect and promote the standards and traditions of bespoke tailoring on London's streets, a statement said.

Founded in 2004 by five Savile Row tailoring houses, the association works to protect and promote the traditions and skills behind bespoke tailoring, which have made the London street a global centre for custom-made suits for more than 200 years.

Bespoke tailoring makes clothes from scratch to fit a person’s exact measurements, style and preferences.

Phull said his appointment was an opportunity to help expand training and take Savile Row's bespoke tailoring to a wider international audience.

He said, “It's a great honour to be elected at the age of 41 to guide The Savile Row Bespoke Association into 2027 and beyond. This role allows me to explore opening different doors to expand Savile Row’s incredible apprenticeship courses and to grow further the global footprint of the world of Bespoke Tailoring that Savile Row exports to the world.”

He has led Huntsman as it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing alongside its bespoke service. His appointment comes as Savile Row's traditional tailoring businesses seek to maintain their craft while adapting to changing customer tastes and lifestyles.

Mark Henderson, a founding director and former chair of the SRBA, said Phull's appointment represented a change of generation within the association.

“I have great respect for what Taj is doing with Huntsman and the collective determination of the SRBA members to ensure that true bespoke tailoring continues to thrive on this special street," Henderson said.

Jenny Casebourne, property director at The Pollen Estate, welcomed Phull's appointment and thanked Henderson for his work as chair.

Phull is also a patron of Wings for Life, which supports research into spinal cord injuries, and supports charities including London Community Kitchen.

The Pollen Estate owns 38 freehold buildings in Mayfair, including properties around Savile Row, Cork Street, Clifford Street and Old Burlington Street.