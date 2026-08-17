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Northbound M6 closed after serious Staffordshire crash

National Highways said the crash happened at about 04:00 BST between junctions 15 and 16, heading north.

M6

The section of the motorway was expected to remain closed for some time and diversions had been set up.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 17, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A crash involving three heavy goods vehicles and a car has closed part of the M6 in Staffordshire.

National Highways said the crash happened at about 04:00 BST between junctions 15 and 16, heading north.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene. National Highways described it as a "very serious collision" and said the closure could be lengthy, reported BBC.

It said the section of the motorway was expected to remain closed for some time and diversions had been set up.

The southbound section of the M6 has since reopened, but the northbound carriageway remains closed.

m6national highwaysroad crashstaffordshire
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