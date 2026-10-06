Cruz Beckham’s new family member is already a Beckham favourite, and she has her own Instagram

Highlights

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel have welcomed a new puppy

The couple introduced Sandy Jean Beckham on Instagram

The cream-coloured golden retriever already has her own social media account

Sandy’s account gained more than 2,000 followers in its first day

David Beckham has already made an appearance on his granddaughter’s new Instagram page

Cruz Beckham has introduced a new member of the Beckham family, and she is already attracting plenty of attention online.

The 21-year-old musician and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel have welcomed a cream-coloured golden retriever puppy named Sandy Jean Beckham.

Cruz shared the news on Instagram on October 4, posting photos of himself and Apostel cuddling their new arrival.

Meet Sandy Jean Beckham

Apostel has also been sharing glimpses of Sandy settling into her new home.

In one Instagram Story, the puppy was seen resting on Cruz’s legs, with Apostel writing: “Big day of snoozes.” Another photo showed Sandy lying across her hand, accompanied by the words: “Loves a nap.”

A third snap showed the puppy curled up on a fluffy white blanket as she settled down for another sleep.

The couple have already given Sandy her own Instagram account, which attracted more than 2,000 followers within its first day.

One of the first posts showed Cruz cradling the puppy, with the caption: “Me N Dad 😘”.

David Beckham gets involved

Sandy has already been introduced to another famous member of the family.

David Beckham appeared on the puppy’s Instagram account in a photo shared on October 5. The former England footballer was pictured with Sandy curled over his shoulder as she appeared to enjoy another sleepy moment.

The playful caption read: “Grandad is gonna teach me how to bend it like Sandy ;)”.

Sandy’s arrival comes as the Beckham family continues to attract attention following reports of tension between Cruz’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

Cruz has continued to spend time with his parents, recently sharing a photo from a recording studio with Victoria.

For now, however, the latest addition to the Beckham family appears to be keeping things much more light-hearted, with Sandy quickly becoming a social media star in her own right.