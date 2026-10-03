Man accused of Widdecombe murder now charged with preparing terrorism

A MAN already charged with murdering former MP Ann Widdecombe has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, including allegedly against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, police said on Friday (2).
Joshua Kerry, 28, faces one count of preparing acts of terrorism for actions allegedly carried out between May 31, 2024, and July 8, 2026.
He is due to appear at a London magistrates' court on Wednesday (7).
Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the case went to the heart of how people in public life are protected.
"Let no one make any mistake: an attack on anyone in politics is an attack on us all," she wrote on X after the charge was announced. "This case raises serious questions about the security of those in public life."
Mahmood, a Labour MP, also offered her "deepest sympathy" to Farage and his family.
Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans said detectives had been "running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time".
"This investigation has been led by a dedicated team of detectives, analysts, and forensic experts, working on multiple lines of enquiry, which has resulted in this very serious charge," she said.
Kerry, from Rotherham, was arrested on July 11 and later charged with the murder of Widdecombe, 78, who was found dead at her home.
Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010 and later joined Reform UK, where she was a spokesperson. Known for her Christian faith and outspoken views, she became a household name through television appearances after leaving parliament.
Her death prompted Reform MPs to call for stronger security for politicians. It followed the killings of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and Conservative MP David Amess in 2021.