Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Attempted burglary case reopened in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

Ann-Widdecombe
Ann Widdecombe addresses a Reform UK regional conference, on February 09, 2025 in Trowbridge, England.
Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 09, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BRITISH counterterrorism police have reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary reported in London last year as part of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police received a report of an attempted burglary at an address in Greater London in April 2025. The force carried out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London, but no arrests were made and the investigation was later closed.

Following the reopening of the case, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry that had not been identified or pursued at the time and which may have been relevant, Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said on Friday.

Ann Widdecombe Death Inquiry Becomes Terrorism Probe

"Following the re-opening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant," said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Police did not provide further details about how the attempted burglary investigation may be connected to the murder case.

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with her murder. Police have said their investigation into the motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing.

ann widdecombebritish policecounter terrorism policingreform uk
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

uk-drought-farmers
News

UK drought puts food security at risk as crop yields fall

Bristol-airport-chaos
News

Bristol Airport faces travel chaos after runway closure

anti-radicalisation-prevent
News

Children aged 11 to 15 lead extreme right-wing referrals, data shows

Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan
News

India 'closely follows' Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact

More For You

Banksy

The largest cost relates to a mural painted on the Royal Courts of Justice in London on September 8, 2025. The mural showed a judge in a wig battering a protester with his gavel.

Getty Images

Banksy artworks rack up almost £150,000 in public costs

THREE Banksy artworks have cost public bodies almost £150,000 in cleaning, security and other costs, with the bill expected to rise.

The largest cost relates to a mural painted on the Royal Courts of Justice in London on September 8, 2025. The Ministry of Justice has spent £50,000 trying to remove the paint, while a further £35,300 was spent on overtime and security. The spending was disclosed to the BBC through Freedom of Information requests.

Keep ReadingShow less