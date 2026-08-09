Attempted burglary case reopened in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

BRITISH counterterrorism police have reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary reported in London last year as part of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police received a report of an attempted burglary at an address in Greater London in April 2025. The force carried out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London, but no arrests were made and the investigation was later closed.

Following the reopening of the case, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry that had not been identified or pursued at the time and which may have been relevant, Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said on Friday.

"Following the re-opening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant," said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Police did not provide further details about how the attempted burglary investigation may be connected to the murder case.

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with her murder. Police have said their investigation into the motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing.