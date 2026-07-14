Ann Widdecombe death inquiry becomes terrorism investigation

THE INVESTIGATION into the death of former MP Ann Widdecombe has become a terrorism inquiry after police said new information and evidence had come to light.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East is now leading the investigation, with officers treating the killing as politically motivated, reported The Times.

A 28-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police had earlier said there was nothing to suggest terrorism or a political motive.

According to The Times, detectives found material at the suspect's property suggesting political ideology may have been a factor, although the investigation remains at an early stage.

The suspect, who lives alone with his dog, was arrested at his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Saturday night.

Police believe he drove about 300 miles to Widdecombe's home on Dartmoor. CCTV showed him leaving his property with what appeared to be a wooden stick in his shorts pocket.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said: "New information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation."

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the suspect was not known to the Prevent anti-extremism programme and announced a Home Office review into security advice for former MPs. She also offered Reform UK leader Nigel Farage a meeting with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which assesses security for public figures.

Police are also examining the suspect's views on Reform UK and issues including abortion, gay rights and immigration. His mental health is being assessed. Under terrorism legislation, police may be able to question the suspect for up to 14 days.