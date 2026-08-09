Burnham to begin UK tour with cost of living measures

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham is set to announce “a series of measures to make life easier” for people struggling with the cost of living as he begins a tour of the UK, Downing Street said.

No 10 said the measures would aim to “give people some room to breathe”, while Burnham will also focus on “improving high streets”.

He is expected to be in “listening mode” as he visits the UK's nations and regions and works on a “10-year plan to bring back hope”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “He thinks Westminster has got used to telling people that everyday hassles – like hidden pricing and consumers being ripped off – must be accepted as part of life.

“He doesn't think that's right. That's why he's going to start rolling out a series of pro-consumer cost of living measures to give people some room to breathe.”

The government is also facing pressure over an early release scheme for prisoners in England and Wales, due to begin in October, BBC reported. Two of PC Andrew Harper's killers will be eligible from next year.

Burnham ordered a review of the scheme, limiting the number of people eligible, but those convicted of manslaughter will still qualify. He has said going further could risk prison capacity. The Ministry of Justice has warned the prison population could exceed capacity as soon as November. The latest figures showed 86,495 prisoners, more than 97% of usable capacity, BBC reported.

Opposition parties also criticised the government's cost of living plans. Shadow chancellor Mel Stride, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Daisy Cooper and Reform UK's economic spokesman Robert Jenrick called for further action on taxes, businesses and energy bills.