'The Grand Tour' reboot honours its original trio as they 'pass the baton' to new hosts

Highlights

The original presenting trio are reportedly returning for cameo appearances in The Grand Tour reboot

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are expected to introduce the show's new hosts

Series seven is set to premiere on Prime Video on 4 September

The Grand Tour is set to bring Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond back together, with the original presenters reportedly making cameo appearances in the programme's upcoming reboot.

The trio, who stepped away from the motoring series after its final special in 2024, are expected to return briefly to welcome a new generation of presenters as Prime Video launches series seven next month.

Original hosts to hand over to new presenters

According to The Sun, Clarkson, May and Hammond will appear alongside YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, who are joining The Grand Tour as its new presenting team.

Rather than returning as full-time hosts, the three are expected to make cameo appearances that symbolically pass the programme on to its successors.

Andy Wilman, co-creator of The Grand Tour and executive producer of Clarkson's Farm, told the publication that the trio would appear as they "pass that baton on" to the new presenters.

First reunion since their final episode

If the reported appearance goes ahead, it will mark the first time Clarkson, May and Hammond have appeared together on screen since the final episode of The Grand Tour, which aired on 13 September 2024.

The programme brought an end to the presenters' long partnership, which began on Top Gear before continuing on Prime Video following their departure from the BBC.

Since then, each has focused on separate projects, with Clarkson fronting Clarkson's Farm, while May and Hammond have continued with individual television work.

A new era for The Grand Tour

Series seven of The Grand Tour is due to debut on Prime Video on 4 September, introducing Thomas Holland and James Engelsman as the show's new faces.

The reported cameo appearances by Clarkson, May and Hammond are expected to provide a bridge between the series' original line-up and its reboot, offering fans one last on-screen reunion while ushering in a new chapter for the long-running motoring show.