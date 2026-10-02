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Indian Workers’ Association Southall celebrates 70th anniversary

The event marked 70 years of campaigning for workers’ rights, equality and support for local communities.

Indian-Workers-Association

Indian Workers’ Association (IWA) Southall campaigned on issues including workplace exploitation, racism and discrimination.

IWA Southall
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 02, 2026
Eastern Eye

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MPs, community representatives, members of the House of Lords, councillors, mayors and supporters gathered last month to mark the 70th anniversary of the Indian Workers’ Association (IWA) Southall.

The anniversary was celebrated on September 10 at Riverside Venue in Cranford, marking seven decades of campaigning for workers’ rights, equality and support for local communities, a statement said.

Founded in 1956, the IWA Southall has campaigned on issues including workplace exploitation, racism and discrimination, while providing support to migrant and working communities.

President Virendra Sharma said the anniversary recognised the organisation's contribution to civic life and its work connecting Britain and India.

Sharma said, “This anniversary is a recognition of the huge contribution that IWA Southall made to civic life, securing rights and justice whilst building bridges between the UK and India.”

General secretary Krishna Sarda said the organisation's history showed its continuing links with local communities.

“Our history demonstrates our strong roots within the communities, our ability to have difficult conversations about systemic injustices and a refusal to accept injustice as our destiny.”

The association's history has also been linked to the growth of Southall as a major centre for the Indian and wider south Asian community in Britain.

Looking to a new generation

The anniversary also reflected on the experiences of migrants who arrived in Britain after the Second World War, many of whom faced discrimination, poor working conditions, insecure employment and difficulties accessing services and understanding their rights.

According to the statement, community groups such as the IWA provided advice, support and a way for people to campaign collectively.

"Issues facing working people have changed since 1956, but concerns over the cost of living, housing, employment rights, inequality and discrimination remain," it added.

The event also recognised the contribution of the organisation's founders, activists, campaigners, welfare workers, volunteers, members and supporters.

southall asian communityindian workers associationvirendra sharmakrishna sardaindian workers’ association southall
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