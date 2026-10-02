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Arrest in Fairford investigation as Iran summons British ambassador over plot claims

A 25-year-old man has been held in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, as police examine possible foreign state involvement in a suspected plot near a base used by US bombers to target Iran

fairford-airbase-incident

Police officers guard an area as roadblocks remain in place near RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026.

REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 02, 2026
Eastern Eye

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COUNTER-TERRORISM police investigating a suspected plot involving RAF Fairford have arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

The 25-year-old was arrested in London on Thursday (1), police said.

It follows an incident on Sunday (27) in which five British men in their 20s were detained near the Gloucestershire air base on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offences. The base has been used in recent months by US bombers to launch missions against Iran.

The five men were later released without charge on police bail. Police said they were freed under stringent conditions.

The incident, which triggered a major police response and raised alarm among Western allies, remains largely unexplained.

Vicki Evans, Britain's Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry.

"As we've made clear, we're looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement."

Prime minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday (30) the incident might have had an Iranian link.

Iran has said accusations of its involvement are baseless. On Thursday, Tehran summoned the British ambassador over the issue.

Police launched the operation in the early hours of Sunday "due to a range of information". This included an alert from a local farmer who became suspicious after seeing the men near the base in three vans.

The Times reported that one of the men had also called emergency services shortly before being arrested.

Detectives have confirmed that petrol was found in the vans, but no improvised explosive device was present.

Burnham said Britain was working closely with the US.

US president Donald Trump said he would not have released the men. He has previously claimed those involved had planned "big damage".

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor" in the incident.

counterterrorismgloucestershire air baseraf fairforduk-iran tiesfairford investigation
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