Flu covid vaccine: Who can get a free NHS jab this winter?

The NHS winter flu and Covid vaccination programme is under way.

Eligibility differs between the free flu and Covid jabs.

Older people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are among those urged to get protected.

The flu covid vaccine programme is under way in England, with the NHS urging eligible people to book their free jabs before winter.

The latest campaign is particularly focused on protecting people most at risk from serious illness, including older adults, pregnant women, care home residents and people with weakened immune systems.

In Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, NHS bosses have urged eligible residents to come forward as the local vaccination programme gets under way.

Dr Nil Sanganee, chief medical officer for the local NHS Integrated Care Board, said it was “vitally important” to protect people who are most vulnerable to winter viruses.

“Pneumonia and other serious illnesses can develop from flu and Covid-19, which is why we urge all eligible people to get vaccinated before winter fully sets in, so that the vaccines are fully effective within their bodies,” he said.

He also warned that protection from previous vaccinations can decrease over time.

“It’s also important to remember that the immunity you have built up from previous vaccinations reduces over time and may not be as effective against new variants of both viruses,” Sanganee said.

But who qualifies for the free vaccinations?

Who can get a free flu jab?

The NHS offers free flu vaccination to a wider group of people than the Covid programme.

You may be eligible for a free flu jab if you:

Are aged 65 or over, including those who will turn 65 by March 31, 2027

Are aged 18 to 64 and have certain long-term health conditions

Are pregnant

Live in a care home for older adults

Are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive Carer's Allowance

Live with someone who has a weakened immune system

Are experiencing homelessness or staying in a homeless hostel or night shelter

Are a frontline health or social care worker

Children who meet the NHS eligibility criteria can also receive a free flu vaccine.

The NHS recommends vaccination for children aged two and three on August 31, 2026, schoolchildren from Reception through to Year 11, and children aged six months to 17 years who are in clinical risk groups.

Pregnant women and children began being offered flu vaccinations from September 1, while most other eligible groups became eligible from October 1.

The vaccine can be arranged through a GP surgery, participating pharmacy or other NHS service, depending on eligibility.

Who can get a free Covid jab?

The eligibility criteria for the free Covid vaccine are narrower.

The NHS autumn and winter programme is aimed at:

People aged 75 or over, including those who will turn 75 by January 31, 2027

People aged six months to 74 years with a weakened immune system

People living in a care home for older adults

If you are unsure whether a medical condition or treatment qualifies you for the vaccine, the NHS advises checking with your GP, pharmacist or specialist.

Eligible people do not necessarily need to wait for an invitation before arranging their vaccination.

Health officials are encouraging people to get protected ahead of the colder months because flu and Covid can cause more serious illness in vulnerable people.

“Older people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are affected more by winter viruses and it’s why we’re encouraging them and all eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sanganee said.

Pregnant women are also being encouraged to take up the whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines when eligible. Vaccination during pregnancy can provide babies with some protection during their first months of life.

The NHS says people who are eligible should contact their GP or use available NHS booking and walk-in services to arrange their vaccination.

With winter approaching, the message from health officials is straightforward: check your eligibility, book your jab and get protected before seasonal viruses begin circulating more widely.