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Almost six years later, health workers are still carrying the burden of COVID-19

The pandemic may feel like a distant memory, but for many health workers, COVID-19 is still part of everyday life. Long COVID continues to leave staff exhausted, struggling to work and waiting for better support.

Almost six years later, health workers are still carrying the burden of COVID-19

Medical workers are seen wearing personal protective equipment as they interview residents queueing for free COVID-19 swab testing at a basketball court on August 6, 2020 in Navotas city, Metro Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte has reimposed a strict lockdown in capital Manila and surrounding provinces as the country continues to struggle with rising coronavirus infections which has breached 100,000 cases. Duterte's move came after nearly 100 medical organizations representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses called for tighter controls and warned that the country's health systems has been overwhelmed by the surge of cases and are close to collapsing as health workers fall ill or resign out of fear and exhaustion.

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Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakAug 28, 2026
Vibhuti Pathak
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Highlights:

  • One in four UK health workers reported lasting COVID symptoms.
  • 26.5 per cent of health workers worldwide still had symptoms after a year.
  • Fatigue was the most common problem, affecting 35 per cent.
  • Brain fog, headaches and loss of taste or smell were also common.
  • Many health workers felt they had to keep working despite being unwell.

Almost six years after COVID-19 first changed the world, health workers are still living with the consequences of the virus.

For many of the people who cared for patients during the pandemic, the crisis did not end when lockdowns were lifted or hospitals returned to normal. Some health workers are still dealing with tiredness, brain fog, breathing problems, pain and other long-COVID symptoms.

A new report looking at the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare workforce shows just how deep that impact has been.

The report was produced by the NHS Race and Health Observatory in partnership with the University of Leicester, the University of Nottingham and University College London. Researchers looked at studies from around the world, surveys of UK health workers and interviews with workers and their managers.

The global review included 28 studies covering 6,481 health workers. It found that around 40 per cent of health workers who had COVID-19 were still experiencing long-COVID symptoms after an average of 22 weeks.

Even after a year, the problem had not gone away. More than one in four, 26.5 per cent, were still experiencing symptoms.

Fatigue was the most common complaint, affecting 35 per cent of health workers. Around one in four reported neurological problems such as brain fog and headaches. A similar number experienced a loss of taste or smell. Muscle pain affected 22 per cent, while 19 per cent had shortness of breath.

The UK figures were also worrying. Among health workers who had previously contracted COVID-19, 23 per cent reported symptoms lasting at least five weeks in a survey conducted between December 2020 and March 2021. In a later survey, 27 per cent said their symptoms had lasted at least 12 weeks.

Women, health workers with existing health conditions, and those who had more severe COVID-19 infections were more likely to report long COVID. Nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative staff also appeared to face a greater risk.

Vaccination was linked to a lower risk of prolonged symptoms. Researchers found that health workers who had received more vaccine doses before infection were less likely to report long COVID.

But for many health workers, the struggle was not only about their health. It was also about trying to stay at work.

Interviews showed that exhaustion, poor concentration, and sudden relapses could make even normal working days difficult. Some workers felt pressure to “keep going” because they did not want to let their colleagues or patients down.

Others worried that they would be judged for taking time off or asking for help. This meant some continued working while ill and delayed seeking support.

The report says health workers need better support, including reduced hours, lighter or modified duties and phased returns to work. It also recommends better access to physical, psychological and occupational therapy.

Almost six years on, the message is simple: the pandemic may be over, but for many health workers, its effects are still part of their working lives.

covid-19healthcare workforcelong covidnhs workerspandemic complicationshealth workers
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