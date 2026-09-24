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Man charged after Sikh teenager dies in Southall car collision

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that crashed on South Road in the early hours of Saturday (19). The 20-year-old driver has been charged, and a second passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 24, 2026
Eastern Eye

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POLICE are appealing for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward after 17-year-old Ranbir Singh died in a collision in Southall.

He was a passenger in a Ford Mustang involved in a collision on South Road in the early hours of Saturday (19). The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the passenger in the car, Ranbir Singh, aged 17, sadly died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers," the Met said.

A second passenger, a 26-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Police said they were awaiting an update on his condition.

Detective inspector Fiaz Janjua, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a truly tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and another remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with Ranbir's family and friends, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers during this extremely difficult time."

Police said the driver, Sukhveer Singh, 20, was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a vehicle without insurance.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (21) and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on October 19.

Janjua said the investigation was continuing: "While a man has now been charged in connection with this collision, our investigation remains ongoing and we are continuing to establish the full circumstances leading up to the incident."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, "the manner of driving beforehand, or the movements of the Ford Mustang in the Southall area".

dangerous drivingfire brigadeford mustangranbir singhserious collision investigationuxbridge magistrates courtsikh teenager death southall
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