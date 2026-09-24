Two inmates deny attempted murder of Sara Sharif’s father

Highlights

Steven Sansom and Adam Watson deny attempted murder

Attack allegedly happened at Belmarsh Prison in January 2025

Sharif reportedly suffered cuts to his face

Trial is due to begin in July 2027

TWO prisoners accused of trying to murder Urfan Sharif, the father jailed for killing his 10-year-old daughter Sara, have pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (23) at the Old Bailey.

Steven Sansom, 47, and Adam Watson, 39, appeared by video link from HMP Wakefield and denied attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They also deny possessing two weapons without authorisation - a tin lid and a pen attached to a handle.

The charges relate to an alleged attack on Sharif at Belmarsh Prison in south-east London on January 1, 2025. Sharif reportedly suffered cuts to his face and received medical treatment.

The court was told that Sansom allegedly invited Sharif into a cell, where Watson was waiting. Prosecutors allege Watson then restrained Sharif and repeatedly punched him before Sansom applied pressure to his throat.

Watson is alleged to have then passed an object to Sansom, who prosecutors claim made cutting motions towards Sharif's throat.

Sansom and Watson were charged in August 2026 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Judge Lynn Tayton KC set a two-week trial for July 19, 2027, with a further hearing scheduled for June.

Sara Sharif Photo: Surrey Police)

Sara's murder

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 40 years after being convicted of murdering his daughter Sara at the family home in Woking, Surrey.



Sara died on August 8, 2023, and her body was found in a bunk bed at the family home two days later, after Sharif had travelled to Pakistan with his wife and children. He had called the police from Pakistan and admitted that he had "beat her up too much".

A post-mortem examination found more than 71 recent external injuries, including bruising, burns, puncture wounds and abrasions.

Sara also suffered internal injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, bruising to her lungs and abdomen, and multiple skeletal injuries. Her cause of death was recorded as complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect.

At the Old Bailey, prosecutors described a prolonged campaign of abuse. Justice Cavanagh, who sentenced Sharif in December 2024, said it was no exaggeration to describe the treatment of Sara as torture.

Family fled to Pakistan

Sharif and Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, were convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Batool was given a minimum term of 33 years.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child and sentenced to 16 years.

The three adults left for Pakistan with Sara's five siblings shortly before her body was discovered, triggering an international manhunt. They returned to the UK about four weeks later and were arrested.

Sara's siblings have remained in Pakistan, where they live with their paternal grandfather.