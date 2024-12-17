Father, stepmother jailed for life for murder of Sara Sharif

THE FATHER and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her home in August 2023, have been sentenced to life in prison.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 43, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years, while her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, received a minimum term of 33 years.

Sara was discovered in her home in Woking, southwest of London, after what prosecutors described as a campaign of "serious and repeated violence."

Following Sara’s death, the family fled to Pakistan but were arrested in September 2023 at London’s Gatwick airport after returning from Dubai.

During the trial at London’s Old Bailey court, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones detailed the injuries Sara had suffered, including burns, multiple broken bones, and bite marks.

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Sara’s father and stepmother denied the murder charges, but the jury last week found them guilty.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was acquitted of murder but convicted of causing or allowing her death.

In court, a statement from Sara’s mother, Olga Domin, was read out, describing Sharif and Batool as "executioners." "You are sadists, although even this word is not enough for you," the statement said. "I would say you are executioners."

Judge John Cavanagh described Sara’s abuse as akin to torture, saying, "Few crimes can be more terrible than the account of the despicable treatment of this poor child that the jury in this case have had to endure."

Malik received a 16-year sentence for his role in the case.

(With inputs from Reuters)