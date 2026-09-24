Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal refused bail in UK

A UK judge has refused bail to Vijay Aggarwal, the Delhi criminal lawyer who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, ruling there was a significant risk he would leave the country to avoid trial.

Aggarwal, 57, who was arrested in London's Mayfair on August 11, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (23) facing 13 counts under the Serious Crime Act and Modern Slavery Act. His trial has been set for March 15, 2027.

He is accused of non-consensual sexual touching of a woman and of facilitating the travel of women with a "view to exploitation". Justice John Milne described the allegations as "deeply disturbing".

"These are very serious allegations and there is a significant risk of (the accused) not attending at trial (if granted bail)," the judge said.

Why bail was refused?

Justice Milne accepted the defence argument that there was no significant risk of Aggarwal committing further offences. However, he said he "cannot accede to the request for bail" because of the risk that Aggarwal would "leave the country to avoid trial".

The judge noted that Aggarwal is an Indian citizen whose family, business and life are based in India, with no "community ties" in the UK.

He also referred to what he called a "planned and sinister recruiting campaign" to draw young women to apply for a "sham" personal assistant post in London. He said there was no "legitimate basis" for Aggarwal requiring a PA in the UK. The judge said this indicated the accused was "prepared to abuse his senior position".

What the defence argued

Aggarwal's barrister, Sasha Wass, described him as a man of "outstanding character and reputation" and a "hugely respected" lawyer in India. She told the court he had shared a cell at Wandsworth prison in south-west London for more than a month.

She offered what she called "myriad conditions" akin to house arrest. These included security of £230,000, which the court heard was the most Aggarwal could withdraw from his law firm without affecting its running, and a surety of £130,000 from his daughter, who was in court. Wass also cited his health, including a double hernia and kidney problems.

Crown Prosecution Service barrister Oliver Wellings said such health issues were a "routine matter" for the prison service. He opposed bail citing the "grave nature" of the allegations and the "strength of evidence".

Aggarwal watched from the dock holding a bag of clothes in the hope of being released.

Co-accused and what happens next

Aggarwal's assistant, Manpreet Kaur, 41, is charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting sexual assault and was refused bail at an earlier hearing. An administrative error meant she could not appear by videolink from prison on Wednesday. As a result, the formal arraignment of both defendants on the 13 counts has been put back to next month.

The pair were arrested at a property on Brick Street, Mayfair, over alleged offences on May 26 and August 9.

The women who are key witnesses in the case have lifelong anonymity under UK law.