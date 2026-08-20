Mehul Choksi's lawyer charged with sexual assault in London

A PROMINENT criminal lawyer who represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been charged with four counts of sexual assault following his arrest at a luxury property in London's Mayfair.

Vijay Aggarwal, who has represented Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings, was arrested last Tuesday (11) at a property on Brick Street, according to the Metropolitan Police.

His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also arrested at the address and has been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting sexual assault.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in May and August, according to the police.

Aggarwal, 57, and Kaur, 41, were charged on August 13 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court the same day. Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on September 10.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the Brick Street property on Tuesday, August 11, following reports of sexual assaults at the address.

“A 57-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incidents, which are reported to have occurred on May 26 and August 9,” the force said.

Two women reported alleged assaults

Aggarwal faces four counts of sexual assault, while Kaur faces two counts of “intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence, namely sexual assault”.

Two other people who were arrested at the same property in connection with the investigation have not been charged.

A 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been released on bail while police continue their inquiries.

The Metropolitan Police said two women who reported the alleged assaults were continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

The property, at 29 Brick Street, is listed online as a “Mayfair Residence Townhouse”. It consists of multi-storey luxury apartments available for short- and long-term rental.

The residence is near Hyde Park and is described as offering spacious, high-end interiors.

The charges come as Aggarwal is known for his work on high-profile criminal cases, including representing Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing. The charges are allegations, and Aggarwal and Kaur have not been convicted of any offence.

(PTI)