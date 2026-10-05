BT buys TalkTalk to save 2.5 million customers. But what happens to competition?

BT has acquired TalkTalk and PlatformX Communications out of administration.

The deal is intended to protect services for 2.5 million customers and around 900 employees.

The CMA will examine the competition implications before the government considers wider public-interest concerns.

BT has agreed to buy TalkTalk out of administration in a £400m rescue deal designed to prevent the collapse of the broadband provider and protect services for around 2.5 million customers across the UK.

The deal gives BT control of TalkTalk's consumer and wholesale businesses, including PlatformX Communications (PXC), after an extensive search for a buyer failed to secure an agreement for the whole business. TalkTalk had been struggling financially, reporting revenue of about £1.2bn over the past year while remaining loss-making.

For customers, the immediate message is reassurance. BT says services will continue as normal while the transaction goes through its regulatory review, with no immediate changes to prices, contracts or billing.

But the rescue creates an awkward competition question.

BT already owns the BT, EE and Plusnet consumer brands as well as Openreach, the UK's largest fixed-line network operator. Buying TalkTalk would therefore bring a major broadband rival into the same group at a time when regulators are already examining competition in the UK's telecoms market.

A rescue with a competition problem

BT says it stepped in because it believed TalkTalk's collapse could have caused serious disruption to households and critical services.

TalkTalk has around 1.5 million retail customers and one million wholesale customers, including vulnerable households and connections supporting services across health, emergency services, defence, education, transport, banking and government.

BT chief executive Allison Kirkby described the circumstances as “genuinely unprecedented” and said acquiring TalkTalk was “now the only viable option to keep millions of customers connected and supported”.

“This is a genuinely unprecedented situation, where millions of citizens and businesses were at risk if TalkTalk had collapsed,” Kirkby said.

She said BT's immediate priority was to stabilise the business and provide “a safety net” for households and businesses that rely on TalkTalk.

The administrators at Alvarez & Marsal said the transaction would also transfer around 900 employees to BT, providing certainty for staff as well as customers.

The problem for regulators is that saving TalkTalk also means removing an established independent competitor from the market.

Virgin Media has criticised the transaction, describing it as a “stitch up” and arguing that it would allow BT to tighten its grip on the broadband market.

That concern will now be tested by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The government has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice, meaning the CMA will examine competition issues before reporting to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. The CMA has been asked to report by October 19, after which Nandy will consider the wider public-interest issues.

The government says the unusual intervention is justified by the potential consequences of a TalkTalk collapse.

“Phone and broadband services are vital national infrastructure,” Nandy said. “If TalkTalk services fail, there is a genuine risk to life and public services – including to hospitals, schools and emergency care.”

What happens to broadband competition?

The central question for the CMA will not simply be whether BT is buying a competitor. It will also have to consider what would happen if BT did not make the deal.

If TalkTalk were to collapse without a buyer, customers and wholesale partners would still need to be moved or supported by other providers. That could produce its own disruption and potentially reduce competition.

Competition lawyer Tom Smith, a former legal director at the CMA, said the regulator would have to consider that counterfactual.

“When the CMA looks at it, it will look at what would have happened if the deal wasn't going through,” Smith told the BBC.

“If TalkTalk would have exited the market, for example, then really any deal is better than TalkTalk exiting, but then there might be alternative bidders as well that would have been less anticompetitive.”

That final point is important.

TalkTalk had already gone through an extensive sales process, but potential buyers had failed to agree a deal for the entire business. BT says the circumstances left it as the only viable option capable of protecting services at the required speed.

For now, BT and TalkTalk will continue operating separately while the regulatory process takes place.

BT estimates the total cash impact of the transaction at around £400m in its 2027 financial year. That includes the consideration and administration costs, working-capital effects, TalkTalk's expected £60m trading loss for the remainder of the financial year and the £100m that would otherwise have been owed to BT's Openreach business.

There is also an unusual relationship already in place between the two companies. TalkTalk has long relied on Openreach's network to provide fixed-line and fiber services, while remaining a separate retail and wholesale business.

The acquisition therefore does not create a relationship between two strangers. It brings a major Openreach customer and retail broadband competitor into the same corporate group.

For the 2.5 million people and businesses relying on TalkTalk, the immediate priority is continuity. For Britain's broadband market, however, the bigger question is whether rescuing a failing provider ultimately leaves consumers with fewer independent choices.

That is now for the CMA and the government to decide.