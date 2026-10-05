Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates reportedly dating after his split sparked questions about their closeness

Highlights

Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates are reportedly dating after growing close as Match of the Day co-hosts

Chapman is said to have split from his girlfriend Clere Collier in April after three years together

A report claims Chapman told Collier there was no overlap between the two relationships

Chapman and Cates appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox in July

Cates previously opened up about her worries about dating again

Match of the Day presenters Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates are reportedly dating after Chapman split from his girlfriend of three years.

According to a report in The Sun, Chapman, 52, ended his relationship with Dubai-based estate agent Clere Collier in April. The pair are said to have been together since 2023, with Collier frequently travelling to the UK from the UAE.

The report claims Collier later became suspicious that Chapman had grown close to Cates, 51, who is the daughter of former Liverpool and Scotland footballer Kenny Dalglish.

A source quoted by the publication alleged that Chapman admitted he was in a relationship with Cates but insisted there had been no overlap between the two women. He is also said to have told Collier that he was single when he began spending time with Cates.

Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates have grown close on screen

Chapman and Cates have become familiar faces on Match of the Day, having taken on more prominent presenting roles alongside Gabby Logan following Gary Lineker's departure from the BBC football programme.

The pair also appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox in July, where they sat alongside each other on the sofa.

Chapman was previously married to Sara, who died aged 44 in 2020 after battling cancer. They had three children together and had been married for 19 years.

Cates was previously married to TV producer Tom Cates, with whom she shares two children. Their marriage ended in 2021.

Kelly Cates previously opened up about dating again

Cates previously spoke about the prospect of dating again while appearing on a podcast with fellow presenter Gabby Logan.

She admitted she struggled to imagine why someone would find her attractive as a middle-aged mother of two and said she felt anxious about the idea of going on dates.

Cates also said she did not like the thought of spending an evening with someone only to decide afterwards that she did not like them.

The latest report comes as both presenters continue to work together on the BBC's flagship football coverage.