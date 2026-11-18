Highlights

Netflix is considering a return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2027 after a decade-long absence.

Joel Coen's upcoming film Jack of Spades, starring Josh O'Connor, could help bring the streamer back to the prestigious festival.

A disagreement over French cinema release rules remains a major obstacle, with Netflix reluctant to accept a 15-month delay before streaming the film in France.

Netflix could be preparing to make its long-awaited return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2027, with Josh O'Connor's upcoming film Jack of Spades emerging as a potential contender.

The streaming giant has not premiered a film at the prestigious French festival since 2017, when it showcased Bong Joon-ho's Okja and Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories.

However, discussions surrounding the festival's 80th edition have raised the possibility of a reunion, with festival director Thierry Frémaux reportedly keen to secure Joel Coen's latest film for next year's event, according to Variety.

The American gothic mystery stars O'Connor alongside Patsy Ferran, Frances McDormand, Lesley Manville and Damian Lewis.

Netflix acquired the film, which is expected to be ready for a release in May 2027, potentially making it a major attraction for Cannes.

Why Netflix's Cannes return is complicated

Despite the apparent interest from both sides, Netflix's potential return faces a significant obstacle over theatrical distribution.

Cannes requires films competing for its prestigious Palme d'Or to receive a theatrical release in France. However, the country's strict release-window regulations would mean Netflix having to wait 15 months before making the film available to its French subscribers.

The streaming service is reportedly unwilling to accept such a delay.

One possible solution would be to screen Jack of Spades outside the competition. However, this has previously been a sticking point for Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, who has been reluctant to accept an out-of-competition premiere.

Frémaux has reportedly been trying to convince the streamer that such a screening can still offer considerable prestige.

He has pointed to previous high-profile premieres, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which generated significant attention at Cannes without competing for the Palme d'Or.

Netflix has not commented on the reported discussions.

Why Netflix wants to return to Cannes

A Cannes comeback could help Netflix strengthen its position in the international film industry, particularly as it continues to pursue major awards contenders.

Although the streamer has increasingly used the Venice Film Festival to launch high-profile projects, including Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Cannes remains one of the most influential platforms for international cinema and auteur-driven films.

Netflix has also continued acquiring films at Cannes despite its absence from the festival's official premieres.

In 2024, it acquired Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, which went on to receive 13 Oscar nominations and win two awards, including best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña.

This year, it acquired La Bola Negra, which has emerged as one of its key awards-season prospects.

The arrival of Peter Rice as Netflix's newly appointed chief content officer could also help improve relations. Rice has a longstanding connection with Cannes director Frémaux dating back to his time at Searchlight.

Why Netflix stopped premiering films at Cannes

Netflix's last Cannes appearances came in 2017 with Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories.

The screenings triggered a dispute with French cinema exhibitors, who objected to films being included in the festival without a guaranteed theatrical release in France.

Cannes subsequently changed its rules in 2018, requiring films competing for the Palme d'Or to receive a French cinema release.

The disagreement contributed to Netflix's decision to stop bringing its own films to the festival.

However, the streamer has gradually become more open to theatrical releases.

Its film La Bola Negra is receiving a 46-day cinema run, the longest theatrical window Netflix has given one of its films so far.

The company is also planning exclusive theatrical releases for upcoming projects, including Narnia: The Magician's Nephew and Taika Waititi's animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

Whether Jack of Spades will finally bring Netflix back to the Cannes red carpet remains uncertain, but the discussions suggest that the relationship between the streamer and the festival could be entering a new chapter.