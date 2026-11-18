Highlights



Documentary features anonymous testimonies from 24 Israeli military intelligence officers.

The film has sparked backlash despite gaining international recognition.

Its impact is opening a difficult conversation about Gaza inside Israel.

A documentary is bringing uncomfortable questions about Gaza war into Israel’s public conversation, with testimonies of military insiders challenging what many say has been missing from mainstream coverage.

NAZA, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, features 24 anonymous Israeli intelligence officers describing military operations and the impact on Palestinian citizens. The film has drawn international attention, but its reception at home has been far more divisive.

Even after being offered to Israeli distributors, the documentary has yet to screen in the country. Its filmmakers have faced backlash, protests and threats, while critics have questioned the film’s message.



Israel's military has rejected the allegations, questioning the credibility of anonymous sources and insisting that human personnel, rather than artificial intelligence, makes decision on approving strikes.

The controversy has highlighted the risks faced by soldiers and veterans who speak publicly about their experiences. Some are now seeking greater assurances of safety before sharing their testimonies.

Yet the film has achieved something its makers hoped for: getting people talking. Even among those who disagree with its message, NAZA has become hard to ignore.

The documentary is expected to stream free on The Guardian’s website in the first week of December, potentially bringing the debate to an even wider audience.