Highlights

Jeff Bezos has revealed he was initially reluctant to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond because the actor was already famous.

The Amazon chairman said Pattinson stood out during screen tests involving five finalists.

Pattinson will become the seventh official 007, starring in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and expected to arrive in 2028.

Jeff Bezos has revealed that Robert Pattinson was not initially his preferred choice for James Bond, admitting he was "biased against" the actor because of his existing Hollywood fame.

Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World event in California on Tuesday, the Amazon chairman said he was heavily involved in the casting process for the next 007.

Pattinson was officially announced as the franchise's seventh James Bond on Monday, taking over from Daniel Craig, who last played the British secret agent in No Time to Die (2021).

Bezos explained that he initially questioned whether the Twilight and The Batman star was the right choice because the role had traditionally gone to actors who were less established when they were cast.

However, his opinion changed after watching the screen tests.

"I was biased against him because he's already so famous," Bezos said.

He added that Pattinson's performance made the decision clear, saying: "It was so obvious he is James Bond."

How Robert Pattinson won the James Bond role

Bezos revealed that five actors made it to the final stage of the casting process, which involved traditional screen tests rather than simply reviewing auditions.

Each finalist performed three different scenes in full costume, with proper sets and other actors.

"We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday," Bezos said.

Although all five finalists impressed the team, Pattinson's performance stood out.

"By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance," he explained.

"It was immediately un-debated. Denis [Villeneuve], the director … we all gravitated toward Rob."

Bezos also praised the actor's screen presence, saying there was "something special about Rob".

The casting decision was ultimately supported by Villeneuve, who will direct the upcoming film.

Robert Pattinson takes over as James Bond

Pattinson's appointment marks a new chapter for the long-running spy franchise and a significant change in its creative leadership.

The London-born actor will become the seventh official James Bond in the film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

In a statement following the announcement, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

The 26th Bond film will be directed by Villeneuve, known for Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival. Its official title and exact release date have not yet been announced, although it is expected to arrive in 2028.

Other actors reportedly considered for the role included Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden.

The casting also represents a major shift for the franchise. It will be the first official Bond film made without the Broccoli family's creative control, following Amazon's acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Why Amazon chose an established Hollywood star

Pattinson's casting comes at a time when Hollywood studios are facing pressure to attract audiences back to cinemas and invest in commercially successful projects.

The actor already has a substantial international following, having risen to fame through the Twilight franchise before taking on acclaimed roles in films such as The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman.

His selection has therefore been viewed as a commercially safe decision for a franchise with enormous global expectations.

Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni, who predicted Pattinson would get the role, suggested that choosing an established star could be a safer option given the financial and creative stakes involved.

With Villeneuve directing and Pattinson stepping into one of cinema's most recognisable roles, the next Bond film will be closely watched as Amazon begins a new era for the franchise.