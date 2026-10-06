Why is AJ Pritchard suddenly presenting on GB News? Here’s why viewers are divided

Highlights

AJ Pritchard has taken on a new presenting role on GB News

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional appeared on The Saturday Five

He presented a segment about shoplifting and petty crime

Some viewers questioned why the dancer had moved into current-affairs presenting

His delivery was mocked by some viewers on X, while others praised his performance

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has surprised viewers with a new television role on GB News, but his appearance has already prompted a mixed reaction online.

The 31-year-old appeared on The Saturday Five, where he presented a segment about shoplifting and petty crime. His unexpected move into current-affairs broadcasting left some viewers questioning why the former professional dancer had taken on the role.

Why is AJ Pritchard presenting on GB News?

Pritchard presented a segment examining shoplifting in England and Wales, opening by describing petty crime as a growing problem.

He referred to police figures showing that more than 507,000 shoplifting offences were recorded in England and Wales over the past year. The segment also featured footage of Conservative MP Robert Jenrick confronting suspected shoplifters.

Pritchard argued that while individual thefts might seem relatively minor, the cumulative impact of shoplifting across businesses could be significant.

His appearance represents a different direction for Pritchard, who is best known for his career as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Why did AJ Pritchard face backlash?

A clip from Pritchard's GB News appearance was shared on X, where some viewers questioned his move into presenting and mocked his delivery.

One user simply wrote: “WTF is he doing?”

Another brought up his previous acting role on Hollyoaks, criticising both his acting and his new broadcasting work.

Others joked about how far Pritchard's career had moved from his days as a Strictly professional.

However, the reaction was not entirely negative. Some viewers defended Pritchard and praised his performance on the programme, with one user writing: “AJ Pritchard did such a great job on GB News today!”

The reaction therefore appears to be centred largely on the unexpected nature of his new role and his transition from entertainment television into current-affairs presenting, rather than a major controversy over his comments about shoplifting.

What has AJ Pritchard done since Strictly?

Pritchard became known to a wider audience as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, appearing on the BBC programme from 2016 until 2021.

Since leaving the show, he has pursued a number of television opportunities, including appearances on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Hollyoaks.

His GB News appearance comes shortly after his return from the US, where he competed on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. Pritchard had been hoping to secure a professional dancer position on the programme but finished as runner-up to winner Adele Zaikman.

His latest television move sees him take on a very different role from the one that first made him a household name, prompting viewers to question what comes next for the former Strictly star.